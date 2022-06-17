Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up seven indictments June 14.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Corleon Riley, Mark Jones, Taheem Merritt, Jada Giddens, Denise Serrano, Natasha Espada, and Cassandra Smith were named together in a 15-count indictment.
Riley, Jones, Merritt, and Giddens were jointly named in five of the counts. They face two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon in the second degree, receiving stolen property in the third degree, and two fourth-degree counts for prohibited weapons. The weapons were a 40-caliber handgun and a 9mm handgun. The 9mm gun was stolen. The prohibited weapons were a defaced 40-caliber gun and hollow-point bullets.
Riley, Merritt, Serrano, and Espada were jointly named in two second-degree counts for witness tampering and conspiracy to engage in witness tampering.
Riley and Smith face two third-degree counts for witness tampering and conspiracy to engage in witness tampering.
Riley alone faces two counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, one for each handgun, due to his previous 2009 conviction for robbery in Cape May County.
Both Riley and Merritt are also named in two counts each of second-degree certain person for Riley’s earlier robbery conviction, in 2009, and Merritt’s for distribution of narcotics, in 2015, in Delaware.
Dante E. Norton faces a 13-count indictment, with all counts for making terroristic threats to kill others. All counts were in the third degree.
Stephanie M. Hudson was named in a seven-count indictment. The indictment listed three counts of third-degree uttering a false instrument, three counts of forgery and one count of theft. The indictment states that Hudson forged documents for $997, $5,000, and $5,500.
Devante Harris faces two second-degree counts, with one for unlawful possession of a weapon, a .38-caliber revolver, and one for certain person. The indictment also has a fourth-degree count for prohibited weapon, hollow-point bullets. Harris has a previous conviction for possession of a CDS with intent to distribute, in Cape May County, in 2016.
Shawn A. Wolf was indicted on one count of third-degree terroristic threats. The indictment relates to an incident in Lower Township in April.
Reinaldo Delgado faces a second-degree count for eluding police in Ocean City April 23.
Markee D. Pruitt was indicted on three third-degree counts, two for possession of a CDS, cocaine and fentanyl, and a third for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.