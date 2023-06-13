Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 10 indictments June 13.
William Smith was indicted on seven second-degree counts, including two counts of sexual assault and five counts of endangering the welfare of a child. The counts span a period from 2020 to 2023 in Sea Isle City.
Virginia R. Goolsby faces a third-degree count for aggravated assault and a separate fourth-degree count for aggravated assault on a police officer.
Alexandria Catanese was named in a single-count indictment for attempting to escape from detention in Middle Township.
Zackery E. Muchler was indicted for first-degree aggravated sexual assault on a victim over the age of 13 but below the age of 16.
Derek L. Devido faces three second-degree counts for sexual assault and one second-degree count for endangering the welfare of a child less than 13 years of age. The assaults date from 2015 to 2019 in Lower Township.
Corine J. Macrina was indicted for eluding police in a motor vehicle in Ocean City. The offense was in the second degree.
Terrell C. Washington was named in a four-count indictment for uttering a false instrument, knowingly using a false government ID and forgery, each count in the third degree. The indictment also contained a fourth-degree count for identity crime.
John P. McCarthy was indicted for third-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal trespass. The address listed in the indictment is that of the now-defunct B.L. England plant at Beesley’s Point.
Cynthia L. Reinoehl was named in a three-count indictment for theft and fraudulent use of a credit card, both counts in the third degree, and theft of a credit card in the fourth degree.
Christopher W. Berry faces two counts of aggravated assault, one in the third degree and the other in the second degree. The indictment also contains a fourth-degree count for obstructing the administration of law.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.