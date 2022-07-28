Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 11 indictments July 26.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Mark J. Eckel was named in a 24-count indictment. The crimes listed in the indictment took place from December 2021 through January 2022, with two as far back as May 2021 and one in October 2021. They cover a wide swath of the county, including crimes in Lower Township, Cape May, Middle Township, Dennis Township, Woodbine, and Upper Township.
Eckel faces eight counts of theft, seven in the third degree and one in the second degree. The indictment also has four counts of burglary, one second degree and three third degree, along with seven counts of receiving stolen property, one second degree and six third degree. There is also one third-degree count for attempted theft, one third-degree count for unlawful use of a credit card, and three fourth-degree counts for unlawful taking or receipt of a credit card.
Nicole R. Scarlett faces a single count of third-degree possession of a CDS, methamphetamine.
Ivan J. Galarza-Pegan was indicted for sexual assault in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child below the age of 18 in the third degree.
Kevin J. Burke faces a three-count indictment, including making terroristic threats and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, both third degree, along with fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, a knife.
Voshon Poe-Cerdan and Justina L. Wood jointly face a second-degree count for endangering the welfare of a child.
Matthew D. McCullough was indicted for second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, along with two third-degree counts of possession of a CDS, fentanyl and buprenorphine.
Muamar Khalil was named in a three-count indictment for possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and hindering apprehension, both counts third degree. A 2020 conviction in Pennsylvania for robbery also led to a second-degree count in this indictment for certain person not to have a weapon. Kahlil was in possession of a Crossman AK1 BB gun, per the indictment.
Matthew L. Turner was indicted for failure to register as a Megan’s Law offender in Ocean City. This is a third-degree offense. Turner was convicted in 2005 of sexual assault.
Gregory L Reynolds faces a single count of fourth-degree shoplifting from a merchant in Middle Township.
Daniel J. Maloney was named in a two-count indictment for theft and fraudulent use of a credit card, both counts in the third degree.
Joseph M. Vannauker and Matthew M. Goldstein were jointly named in a three-count indictment. They face two second-degree counts for conspiracy and fake public alarm, along with a third-degree count for making terroristic threats.