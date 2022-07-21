Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 14 indictments July 19.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Rocio Ortiz-Martinez faces a third-degree count for causing death while driving unlicensed or suspended.
Austin B. Fear, Andrew E. Johnson, and Joseph M. Dolan were each individually and separately indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS. The drugs respectively were methamphetamine, buprenorphine, and cocaine.
Eli K. Thistlewood was indicted for violation of community supervision for life. Thistlewood was convicted, in 2000, of aggravated sexual assault. Beginning in May 2022, Thistlewood failed to report to the New Jersey Parole Office, per the indictment.
Christy A. Raffa faces three third-degree counts for uttering a forged instrument, theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card.
Brian E. Chase and Jacklyn N. Kelley were each individually and separately indicted for fourth-degree shoplifting from Home Depot and Walmart, respectively. In each case, the merchandise was valued at more than $200 and less than $500.
Richard J. Jargowski was indicted for throwing bodily fluids at a State Police officer in Woodbine in June.
Francis J. Smith faces a third-degree count of endangering the welfare of a child related to an incident in Lower Township in June.
Fabian R. Rodrigues was indicted on two second-degree counts of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child, along with one third-degree count for aggravated assault. The incident occurred in Woodbine in September 2021.
Matthew D. McCullough faces a second-degree count for endangering the welfare of a child.
Dante E. Norton was indicted for third-degree witness tampering and fourth-degree contempt of court. Norton defied a final restraining order, making threats of violence, according to the indictment. Norton is currently lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
Ibntroy A. Gaines was named in a seven-count indictment related to an incident in Ocean City in May. Gaines faces four third-degree counts, two for aggravated assault and the other two for resisting arrest and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose. The indictment lists a wheelchair as the weapon. The indictment also lists three fourth-degree counts for hindering apprehension, criminal mischief and harassment while on parole for an indictable offense.