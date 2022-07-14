indictment graphic.png
Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.  

COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up seven indictments July 12.   

The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.  

A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.   

Rudy I. Castillofaces a single count of fourth-degree aggravated assault. Under the statute cited, simple assault becomes aggravated assault when the assault is against a health care worker employed by a licensed facility to provide direct patient care while the worker is performing their duties. 

Andrew J. Conte was indicted on one count of third-degree receiving stolen property related to a March incident in North Wildwood. 

Justin Abadiewas named in a two-count indictment for third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, an airsoft gun, and fourth-degree aggravated assault, pointing the weapon at another. 

Adrian D. Brown faces four third-degree counts, two for possession of a CDS with intent to distribute and two for possession of a CDS, methamphetamine and heroin, in Lower Township in October 2021. 

Benjamin W. Schafferwas named in a single count of third-degree aggravated assault. 

Geoffrey Scarinciwas indicted on two counts of aggravated assault, one in the second degree and one in the third degree, related to an incident in Wildwood in May. 

Matthew Maxwell faces two counts of aggravated assault, one in the second degree and one in the third degree, along with one count of third-degree terroristic threats.  

