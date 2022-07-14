Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up seven indictments July 12.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Rudy I. Castillofaces a single count of fourth-degree aggravated assault. Under the statute cited, simple assault becomes aggravated assault when the assault is against a health care worker employed by a licensed facility to provide direct patient care while the worker is performing their duties.
Andrew J. Conte was indicted on one count of third-degree receiving stolen property related to a March incident in North Wildwood.
Justin Abadiewas named in a two-count indictment for third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, an airsoft gun, and fourth-degree aggravated assault, pointing the weapon at another.
Adrian D. Brown faces four third-degree counts, two for possession of a CDS with intent to distribute and two for possession of a CDS, methamphetamine and heroin, in Lower Township in October 2021.
Benjamin W. Schafferwas named in a single count of third-degree aggravated assault.
Geoffrey Scarinciwas indicted on two counts of aggravated assault, one in the second degree and one in the third degree, related to an incident in Wildwood in May.
Matthew Maxwell faces two counts of aggravated assault, one in the second degree and one in the third degree, along with one count of third-degree terroristic threats.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.