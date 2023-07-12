Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up seven indictments July 11.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whosepreviousconvictions bar them from having weapons.
Daniel J. Falconewas indicted for defrauding the administration of a drug test, third degree, andpossessinga device for defrauding a drug test, fourth degree.As a result of the drug test incident, June 13, in Middle Township, Falcone, 45, has been lodged since that day at the Cape May County Correctional Facility with no bail allowed.
Jordan Barrettofaces a single count of possession of a CDS in the third degree. The drug in question was fentanyl.
Daniel R. Harvey and Eric J. Grigorianswere jointly named in an 11-countindictment, with seven counts of burglary in the third degree, three counts of theft, two in the third degree and one in the fourth, and one count of attempted burglary in the third degree. The two 18-year-olds from Pennsylvania were arrested for a string of vehicle burglaries in North Wildwood over Memorial Day weekend.
Francisco Roman and Jelissa A. Gomezwere indicted together on a third-degree count of possession of a CDS, heroin.
Anthony E. Haganfaces a second-degree countindictmentforcertainperson. Hagan was convicted in 2011 of possession of a CDS with intent to distribute. In November 2022, Hagan was arrested in Avalon for possession of a Browning shotgun.
Charles Tozerwas indicted for third-degree assault on a domestic violence victim. He is currently lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Facility with no bail and no bond status.
Brandon T. Algarinwas named in a two-countindictmentfor second-degree aggravated assault and third-degree assault by auto.
