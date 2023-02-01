Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 17 indictments Jan. 31.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Duralle L. McIntosh was indicted for third-degree aggravated assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Brian C. Will faces a three-count indictment for second- and third-degree aggravated assault, along with third-degree criminal restraint.
Kenny L. Calverley faces two fourth-degree counts for receiving stolen property and fencing.
Rakesh J. Patel was indicted on a single count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Raekwon A. Cade was named in a six-count indictment. Four counts in the third degree were for aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, a box cutter knife, terroristic threats, and criminal restraint. Two fourth-degree counts were for unlawful possession of a weapon and certain person. Cade was convicted in 2018 for aggravated assault.
Ronray Y. Harris faces two second-degree counts for endangering the welfare of a child, along with a third-degree count for aggravated assault.
Justine L. Hickman was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault, one second degree and one third degree, along with third-degree criminal restraint.
James M. Moncrief faces two third-degree counts for receiving stolen property and fencing.
Shelly Cave and Colin P. Ranney were indicted together on two counts of fourth-degree prohibited weapon, hollow point bullets and a large capacity magazine, along with aggravated assault.
Scott C. Stone was indicted on a single count of making third-degree terroristic threats related to an incident in Ocean City in November 2022.
Jason J. Richie faces two counts for third-degree defrauding the administration of a drug test and fourth-degree possession of a device for defrauding the administration of a drug test.
Karl R. Kenstler was indicted on two counts of shoplifting in the fourth and third degrees. Kenstler was also in possession of a CDS, fentanyl, a count in the third degree.
Jodi L. Piccioni and Joseph M. Pierce face two fourth-degree counts for conspiracy to commit shoplifting and shoplifting.
Roger L. Reeves was named in a three-count indictment for making terroristic threats and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, both third-degree counts, along with fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, a knife.
Charles Marham faces a single count of resisting arrest in the fourth degree related to an incident in Middle Township in December 2022.
Jorge L. Quinonez faces three counts of aggravated assault, two in the second and one in the third degree. A fourth count was for criminal mischief in the fourth degree.
Richard Grunow was indicted on a single count of fourth-degree shoplifting in Middle Township in November 2022.