Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 12 indictments Jan. 3.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Markwell Soto-Sotomayor faces a second-degree count of endangering the welfare of a child, along with a count of fourth-degree contempt for disobeying a final restraining order.
Nelson Lopez was indicted on seven third-degree counts, including two for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, two for intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school and three for possession of a CDS, adding methamphetamine to the list of substances.
Albert Kalin was named in a six-count indictment. Five of the counts are in the third degree, with two counts of aggravated assault, one of possession of a CDS, methamphetamine, one for criminal restraint and one for possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, scissors. The sixth count was unlawful possession of a weapon, fourth degree.
Christopher R. Messick was indicted on three counts, including third-degree criminal mischief and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, a rock. The last count was fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.
Philip J. Martin faces a third-degree count for terroristic threats, as well as a fourth-degree count for harassment while on probation. Martin is currently lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
Charles D. King was named in a single-count indictment for possession of a CDS, heroin.
Heather L. Graf faces a single fourth-degree count for cyber harassment.
Robert Stanley and Brandy Stanley were named in a two-count indictment for shoplifting and conspiracy to commit shoplifting, both counts in the third degree.
Maria Lentini was indicted for endangering the welfare of a child in the second degree related to an incident in Avalon in September.
Andrew P. Brown was indicted on a single count of second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, a Ruger LCP handgun.
Kevin Garson Morales faces a second-degree count for unlawful possession of a weapon, a knife.
Jacquelin E. Reichenbach was indicted on two fourth-degree counts for tampering with physical evidence and obstruction of the administration of law.
