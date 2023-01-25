Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 12 indictments Jan. 24.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
Kevin T. Traughber was indicted on five counts: Two for burglary in the third degree, two for criminal trespass in the fourth degree, and one for fourth-degree hindering apprehension.
Sarah R. Montoya faces a single second-degree count for unlawful possession of a weapon, a Springfield XDS handgun.
Albert G. Kalin was indicted on a single count of fourth-degree contempt for violating the terms of a pretrial release issued in October 2022.
Raheem A. Brathwaite faces two third-degree counts for fraudulent use of a credit card and theft, along with a fourth-degree count for unlawful theft of a credit card.
Thomas J. Furey allegedly made terroristic threats, resulting in a third-degree count related to an incident in Middle Township.
John C. Winter, Adam J. Samler, and Mario Gigliotti were separately and independently indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS.
Jonathan Howell was indicted for first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, second-degree official misconduct, and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child. A former Ocean City Beach Patrol member, Howell was the supervisor of a victim who was 16 but not yet 18 years old. He also is accused of possessing photos and/or videos of a child engaged in a prohibited sexual act.
Steven D. Digesaro faces second and third-degree counts of aggravated assault, along with third-degree possession of a CDS, methamphetamine.
Veronica L. Alloway was indicted on a single count of fourth-degree operating a motor vehicle during second license suspension in Stone Harbor.
Willis C. Allen Jr., Ryan Roach, Teressa Millard, Carol A. Allen, and Vincent Allen face a 20-count indictment related to incidents over various years, from 1998 to 2019, in Dennis Township.
Willis Allen is accused of first-degree aggravated sexual assault on a victim at least 13 but less than 16 years old. He also faces second-degree sexual assault, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, two additional counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault years after the dates attached to the first count, and two more third-degree counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Carol Allen is named in eight counts, with three for aggravated sexual assault in the first degree and five counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Vincent Allen was named in two counts, one for first-degree aggravated sexual assault and one for third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Teressa Millard faces a first-degree count for aggravated sexual assault and a second-degree count for endangering the welfare of a child.
In addition to the above charges, Willis Allen, Ryan Roach, Teressa Mallard, and Carol Allen were named in a second-degree count for conspiracy to commit aggravated sexual assault.