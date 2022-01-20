Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 18 indictments Jan. 18.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Stephen D. Morley faces two fourth-degree counts for contempt of a pre-trial release order and criminal trespass. Morley is now being housed at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
Shannon L. Gallagher and Vincent T. Kotelnicki were indicted together for possession of heroin and possession with intent to distribute, both counts in the third degree.
Gallagher was also named independently in counts for possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, metal knuckles, and unlawful possession of a weapon, both counts fourth degree.
Kotelnicki was independently named in a third-degree count for money laundering, along with two third-degree counts for possession of a CDS, amphetamine and alprazolam.
Timothy P. Touhill, Michael Gellura, David J. Hand, Christine Marghilano, Jessica L. Caudill and Lawrence Sheeron IV each face one count of third-degree possession of a CDS. Caudill and Sheeron were named in a single indictment.
Anthony F. Albano and Jamy M. Lennon were jointly indicted on four third-degree counts for money laundering, distribution of a CDS, marijuana, distribution within 1,000 feet of public property, and conspiracy. They also face one fourth-degree count for intent to distribute drug paraphernalia.
Alexandra Grogan faces two fourth-degree counts for possession of a prescription legend drug and throwing bodily fluids.
Joel Ramirez was indicted on one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Brittany J. Kosak was named in two third-degree counts for theft and conspiracy with an unindicted co-conspirator.
Uriel N. Rendon was indicted for second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, a 9mm Glock pistol, along with third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, a knife.
The indictment also contained two fourth-degree counts for prohibited weapons, hollow-point bullets and a switchblade knife.
Filiberto Urena was indicted for first-degree carjacking, in June, in Wildwood.
Ismael Vera was named in a fourth-degree count for operating a motor vehicle during a second license suspension.
Frankie Sola-Torres faces an eight-count indictment, including second-degree attempted burglary, third-degree aggravated assault, two third-degree counts for possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, two fourth-degree counts for unlawful possession of a weapon, and two fourth-degree counts for certain person. The weapons in question were a knife and an axe. Sola-Torres was convicted of burglary, in 2001, leading to the certain person counts.
Luis X. Rosario was indicted on two counts of resisting arrest and one count of obstructing the administration of law. All counts were in the fourth degree.
Jason T. Simpkins faces a second-degree count for eluding police.
Amber M. Piccioni was indicted on nine counts, including two counts of first-degree attempted murder. The indictment contains two second-degree counts for aggravated assault, a third-degree count for possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, and a fourth-degree count for unlawful possession of a weapon. The weapon was a 2014 Jeep Cherokee. The final three counts in the indictment were third-degree criminal mischief and two third-degree counts of assault by auto.
To contact Vince Conti, email vconti@cmcherald.com