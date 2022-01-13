Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 16 indictments Jan. 11.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Jeremias Ortiz was indicted for first-degree murder, along with first-degree conspiracy to commit murder. The conspiracy charge was linked to an unindicted co-conspirator.
Yamire B. McNeal faces one count of third-degree aggravated assault related to an October 2021 incident in Wildwood.
Frankie Sola-Torres was named in one count of certain person in the fourth degree. Sola-Torres was found in possession of a knife. He was convicted of burglary in 2001.
Richard J. Garrod was indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS, LSD.
Karl S. Knoyer faces two fourth-degree counts for resisting arrest and obstructing the administration of law, in Lower Township, in November 2021.
Kelvin R. Claudio was named in two counts of aggravated assault, one second and one fourth degree. He also faces counts for third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. The weapon was a flashlight.
Kristen E. Delano was indicted for unlawful possession of a weapon in the second degree. The weapon in question was a Smith and Wesson handgun.
Elijah V. Jackson faces 10 counts, including four for aggravated assault, two in the fourth and two in the third degree, one count of possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, a second-degree count for conspiracy, and two second-degree counts of employing a juvenile in a crime. The weapon was an airsoft electric gun.
Daniel J. Renye faces a fourth-degree contempt count for disobeying a judicial order.
Brandon L. Potter was indicted for second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, a Sig Sauer 9mm handgun, along with three counts of fourth-degree prohibited weapon, large-capacity magazines and hollow-point bullets.
Mario Jeanty faces two counts of third-degree theft by deception. Both counts are related to incidents on the same day in Ocean City and Sea Isle City.
Mark J. Ferrari was indicted for third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft.
Rodney L. Alston faces one count of third-degree aggravated assault related to an incident in Middle Township in September 2021.
Joel Ramirez was named in two third-degree counts for burglary and theft in Woodbine in September 2021.
Herman S. Nook was indicted for knowingly exhibiting a false government ID, third degree, and uttering a forged instrument, fourth degree.
Matthew B. Torres was indicted for third-degree aggravated assault in Wildwood July 4, 2021.