Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 17 indictments Feb. 8.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Christopher W. Speigel was indicted on 12 counts, including first-degree attempted murder. The other counts were first-degree robbery, two counts of third-degree aggravated assault, two counts of first-degree aggravated assault, second-degree burglary, unlawful possession of a weapon, two counts, one in the first and one in the second degree, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, second degree, third-degree terroristic threats, and second-degree certain person. The weapon was a handgun. Speigel was previously convicted of burglary, in Cape May County, in 2001.
Charles Hildebrandt faces two fourth-degree counts for possession of a prohibited weapon, brass knuckles, and certain person. The certain person charge arises based on Hildebrandt’s previous conviction for burglary, in Cape May County, in 2019.
James C. Vernon was indicted for fourth-degree criminal trespass related to an incident in Lower Township on New Year’s Eve 2021.
Jared M. Dotts, Robert L. Nichols, Michael P. LoRusso McGraw, Rafael Andina Jr., Robert Young, and Jessica Kuni were separately indicted for possession of a CDS in the third degree. Young faces two counts.
Stephen Morley was named in two counts of third-degree theft.
James E. Gartner was indicted on two third-degree counts for possession of a CDS, cocaine, and possession with intent to distribute.
Richard Lynch faces two fourth-degree counts for criminal mischief and certain person. Lynch was convicted in 2006 for death by automobile. He was found in possession of a knife.
William P. LaRosa was indicted for second-degree robbery, third-degree aggravated assault, third-degree theft, and fourth-degree obstructing the administration of law.
James T. Drumm faces a third-degree count for theft.
Julian C. Atwood was indicted for first-degree drug-induced death, second-degree manslaughter, third-degree distribution of a CDS, and second-degree aggravated assault. The CDS was not named in the indictment.
Jason T. Seddon was indicted for aggravated sexual assault in the first degree of a victim less than 13. He also faces two second-degree counts for sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
Michael J. Fisher faces a third-degree count for terroristic threats.