Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 22 indictments Feb. 7.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
Donte Alston and Barbara A. Alexander were named in a 16-count indictment. Alston faces 14 of the 16 counts, including second-degree possession with intent to distribute .5 or more ounces of cocaine. Alston is named in six counts of third-degree possession of a CDS involving cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, oxycodone, clonazepam, and phenazolam. Alston is also named in five third-degree counts for possession with intent to distribute a CDS, one third-degree count for money laundering, and one second-degree count for possession of a weapon while committing a CDS crime. Alexander was named in two third-degree counts for possession of a CDS, alprazolam and buprenorphine.
Thomas E. Stansbury was indicted for third-degree theft by failure to make required disposition and fourth-degree violation of the contractor registration act. Both counts were related to his offering of home improvement services in Lower Township.
Melissa S. Meyer faces a three-count indictment, with two third-degree counts for uttering a false instrument and knowingly exhibiting a false government ID. The final count in the indictment was for impersonation in the fourth degree.
Elisha M. Day-Jenkins was indicted on two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, one in the second degree and one in the third degree. The charges are related to possession and/or distribution of child porn.
Michael J. Antonelli faces a third-degree count for stalking, along with a fourth-degree count for contempt after violating a restraining order.
Luis J. Astacio was indicted on four counts of burglary in the third degree, along with third-degree counts for theft, criminal mischief and receiving stolen property. The indictment also contains a fourth-degree count for criminal trespass.
Robert T. Leggett faces two fourth-degree counts for criminal trespass and contempt. Leggett allegedly violated a temporary restraining order one day after it was issued.
Luis R. Dossantosmelo faces a single third-degree count for eluding police related to an incident in Middle Township in August.
Thomas E. Stansbury and Helen Nunes jointly face two third-degree counts for receiving stolen property and conspiracy. Stansbury also was named in a separate third-degree count for hindering apprehension.
William Howard was indicted on a single count of criminal mischief in the fourth degree.
Paul D. Brown faces a third-degree count for theft in excess of $3,600. The charges relate to an incident in Woodbine in September.
Robert S. Bellemare and Valerie A. Lear were named in a 10-count indictment. They face a first-degree count for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in an amount over 5 ounces. The two also face a third-degree count for possession of methamphetamine. Lear alone is named in four separate third-degree counts for possession of a CDS. The indictment lists cocaine, hydrocodone, alprazolam, and MDA. The two face a second-degree conspiracy change, third-degree money laundering and fourth-degree possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia. A final count naming Lear only is for third-degree hindering apprehension.
Mark J. Zinkewich faces a single third-degree count for possession of a CDS, fentanyl.
John H. Leszczynski and Jason Risley face a first-degree count for drug-induced death, along with a third-degree count for possession of a CDS with intent to distribute, fentanyl.
Justin B. Williams was indicted for first-degree carjacking, along with two counts of second-degree robbery and a third-degree count for making terroristic threats.
Colin R. Watmuff, Robert G. Watmuff Jr. and Robert G. Watmuff Sr. face a 12-count indictment. All three individuals were listed in three counts of aggravated assault in the third degree, along with a separate count for aggravated assault in the fourth degree and third-degree conspiracy. Separately, the two Robert Watmuffs were named in counts for second-degree conspiracy and aggravated assault. The two were then charged with three third-degree counts of aggravated assault, along with one third-degree count for criminal restraint. Robert Watmuff Jr. alone faces another count of third-degree aggravated assault.
Shane D. Tait was indicted on a single third-degree count for criminal mischief related to a January incident in Middle Township.
Tony L. Jones and Ivane N. George face two third-degree counts for shoplifting and conspiracy.
Amanda L. Bannon was named in a two-count indictment for fourth-degree shoplifting and third-degree resisting arrest.
Tahira N. Spencer was indicted on a single count of third-degree fraudulent use of a credit card.
Ronald J. Scott faces a third-degree burglary count, along with fourth-degree criminal mischief. The indictment states that the crimes were perpetrated in 2016.
Lacey D. Hamilton and Thomas J. O’Connor were named in two fourth-degree counts for conspiracy and shoplifting.