Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 21 indictments Feb. 28.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Christopher W. Lillemon was indicted Feb. 14 for endangering the welfare of a child in the second degree, along with third-degree resisting arrest and fourth-degree obstructing the administration of law. Lillemon was, again, indicted Feb. 28 on three fourth-degree counts, one for criminal mischief and two for contempt. Lillemon violated both a pretrial release order and a final restraining order, per the indictment. Following the contempt actions, Lillemon was lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
Ruben D. Soto faces a single-count indictment for resisting arrest related to a January incident in North Wildwood.
Leslie Lewis was named in a second-degree count for endangering the welfare of a child in Middle Township.
Joanne M. Steel was indicted for third-degree aggravated assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Tyler N. Garner faces a five-count indictment for theft, burglary, forgery, and attempted theft by deception, each in the third degree, along with fourth-degree criminal simulation, a crime of uttering an object so that it appears to have value which it does not possess.
Antonio D. Buie was indicted on a single count of third-degree aggravated assault in Ocean City in January.
Danny M. Klebetz faces a third-degree count for shoplifting in Ocean City.
Tamia M. Murray was indicted for operating a motor vehicle while on second license suspension, a fourth-degree charge.
William J. McCullen was named in a one-count indictment for fourth-degree Contractors' Registration Act violation.
Tekisha L. Scruggs faces a second-degree count for unlawful possession of a weapon, a Taurus TCP 380 handgun, and a fourth-degree count for possession of a prohibited weapon, hollow point bullets.
Anthony M. Barrett was indicted for possession of a CDS with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, third degree.
Nathaniel R. Richardson faces two fourth-degree counts for contempt and harassment while on probation. Richardson is now housed at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
Alfred P. Constantino was indicted for resisting arrest, third degree, and unlawful possession of a weapon, brass knuckles.
Zion Diaz faces a fourth-degree count for riot related to the unauthorized car rally in Wildwood Sept. 24, 2022. Diaz, 18, is from Hammonton.
Chase M. Mendyk was named in a single-count indictment for aggravated assault in North Wildwood Dec. 24, 2022.
Albert MacFarlane faces a seven-count indictment, including third-degree possession of a CDS, methamphetamine, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, a semi-automatic handgun, and a second-degree count for certain person. MacFarlane was convicted in 2017 of distribution of a CDS. The remaining four counts in the indictment are all in the fourth degree for resisting arrest, possession of a prohibited weapon, hollow point bullets, and another prohibited weapon, metal knuckles. The metal knuckles led to a second certain person count, this one fourth degree.
Karalyn A. Schuck was named in an eight-count indictment for second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, and third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes. The indictment contained three counts of third-degree aggravated assault and one count of possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, pepper spray. The final count was fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.
Azizudden Clark was named in a single count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Barbara Oquendo and Richard D. Castillo face a 14-count indictment. They were both named in each count. There were two counts of uttering a forged instrument in the third degree, two counts of third-degree displaying a false government ID, two counts of falsifying records in the fourth degree, and one count each of third-degree attempted theft and fourth-degree impersonation. The remaining six counts were for conspiracy, three of them in the third degree and three in the fourth degree.
Ralph M. Otto was indicted for third-degree fraudulent use of a credit card, along with fourth-degree theft and fourth-degree theft of a credit card.
Ralph J. Otto was indicted on three counts of fourth-degree lewdness and three counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Otto’s exposure was to children under the age of 13, per the indictment. He is currently lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.