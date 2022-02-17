Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 20 indictments Feb. 15.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
William C. Allen Jr., Ryan Roach, Teresa Millard, Carol A. Allen, and Vincent A. Allen were each named in a 20-count indictment. In one of those counts, William Allen, Roach, Millard, and Carol Allen together face a second-degree charge for conspiracy to commit aggravated sexual assault. The other 19 counts named specific individuals from the five who shared the indictment.
William Allen also faces two first-degree counts of aggravated sexual assault, one count of second-degree sexual assault, and two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.
Roach faces one count of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and one count of endangering the welfare of a child in the third degree.
Millard was individually named in two counts - one for first-degree aggravated sexual assault and one for second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Vincent Allen also faces a count of first-degree sexual assault, along with one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Carol Allen was individually named in eight counts, including three counts of aggravated sexual assault accomplice liability, each in the first degree, and five counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Nicholas M. Sticco was indicted for third-degree aggravated assault connected to a New Year’s Day incident in North Wildwood.
Mervin A. France was named in a four-count indictment, including one count of unlawful possession of a weapon, a handgun, in the second degree, along with three fourth-degree counts of possession of a prohibited weapon involving large-capacity magazines and hollow-point bullets.
Francis Miller faces a single count of third-degree possession of a CDS, cocaine.
Dennis C. Mcanery was indicted for second-degree sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, third degree.
Amanda E. Bove was indicted on one count of third-degree burglary and one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief. Bove has been lodged at the Cape May County Correction Facility since Jan. 27.
Charles J. Robinson faces three third-degree counts - two for theft and one for criminal mischief. The indictment also contained a fourth-degree count for criminal mischief.
Anthony DeJesus was indicted for second-degree sexual assault, two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.
Samuel A. Ruiz was named in a third-degree count for making terroristic threats and a fourth-degree count for contempt for violating a restraining order. The violation of the order, while also making violent threats, got Ruiz lodged at the Cape May Correctional Facility since Nov. 3, 2021.
Tammy L. Eissey was indicted on one count of assault by auto in the fourth degree and one of endangering the welfare of a child in the second degree. The indictment states that Eissey was behind the wheel while under the influence.
Jannette J. Donnelly faces a single count of endangering the welfare of a child in the third degree.
Benjamin R. Moore was indicted for third-degree aggravated assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Xavier D. Primavera faces a seven-count indictment, including second-degree burglary, second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, a BB handgun, two counts of third-degree aggravated assault, and three fourth-degree counts for unlawful possession of a weapon, criminal mischief and aggravated assault. Primavera has been lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Facility since Dec. 29.
Stephen D. Morley was indicted for contempt of a pre-trial release order, a fourth-degree count. He was lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Facility Jan. 26.
Amber M. Piccioni faces a single fourth-degree count for contempt of a pre-trial release order.
Keith R. Press was indicted on two counts of third-degree burglary and one of fourth-degree theft.
Lacey Snow-Hamilton was named in a two-count indictment for third-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Carlos M. Lloyd was indicted for receiving stolen property, third degree.
Matthew L. Nagle faces a second-degree count of burglary.
Luis F. Monroig-Gonzalez was indicted on three third-degree counts for possession of a CDS, cocaine, possession with intent to distribute, and intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school.