Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 24 indictments Feb. 14.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Miguel A. Vazquez faces a first-degree count for drug-induced death of an individual in Middle Township in July 2022.
Christopher W. Lillemon was indicted for endangering the welfare of a child in the second degree, along with third-degree resisting arrest and fourth-degree obstructing the administration of law.
Charles J. Altson was named in a three-count indictment for third-degree possession of a CDS, cocaine, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, a 5-inch steel dagger. A previous conviction for aggravated assault also led to a third count of certain person in the fourth degree.
Geoffrey A. Scarinci was indicted for theft of a credit card in the fourth degree and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card in the third degree. The final count in the indictment was for theft in the third degree.
Pamela Brockman faces a four-count indictment, with three third-degree counts for aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose. The last count in the fourth degree was for unlawful possession of a weapon, a knife.
Justin J. Jones faces a single-count indictment for certain person in the fourth degree. Jones was convicted in 2010 of unlawful possession of a weapon. The current charge is for possession of an 8-inch folding knife.
Khiry E. Flowers was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property in the third degree.
Brittney DeBlasio faces a fourth-degree count for unlawful taking of a means of conveyance.
Tracey B. Worley faces a five-count indictment, including two counts for theft and theft of a credit card, both fourth degree, along with two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and one count of attempted fraudulent use of a credit card, each in the third degree.
Mark J. Eckel was named in a single count of theft in the third degree. The item taken was a 2022 Lincoln Corsair.
Dominic A. Catarcio Jr. was indicted for defrauding a drug test, third degree, and possession of a device for the defrauding of a drug test.
Dustin W. Mills was named in a single third-degree count for possession of a CDS, methamphetamine.
Andrew J. Conte was indicted for third-degree receiving stolen property.
Christopher W. Berry faces a four-count indictment, with two counts in the third degree for theft and one for fourth-degree theft of a credit card. Berry took unlawful control of a 2017 Hyundai Elantra, according to the indictment. The indictment also contained a third-degree count for criminal mischief arising from damage to property in excess of $2,000.
Brandon A. Rivera was indicted on a single count of third-degree assault by auto when he was driving under the influence, per the indictment.
Sean P. Rossiter faces a third-degree count for theft by deception related to an incident in Ocean City in November 2022.
Nicholas L. Camadine also faces a third-degree count for theft by deception related to an incident in Middle Township in August 2022.
Daniel A. Tomes was named in a single-count indictment for fourth-degree shoplifting.
Edwin Reyes-Perez was indicted on two third-degree counts for burglary and theft.
Jesse A. Pentlicki was indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS, cocaine, and fourth-degree certain person related to possession of a knife after a previous conviction for burglary in 2011.
Brandon J. Daniels faces two second-degree counts for aggravated assault and burglary.
Logan S. Osmundsen was indicted on a count of second-degree eluding police related to an incident in Middle Township in October 2022.
Gerald F. Dearie was named in a three-count indictment, which included two counts of aggravated assault, one in the second degree and one in the third degree, along with third-degree criminal restraint.
Erin F. Bloodgood was indicted for second-degree eluding police, third-degree aggravated assault and two counts of fourth-degree aggravated assault.