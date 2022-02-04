Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 17 indictments Feb. 1.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Anthony Young was indicted on five counts, including using a juvenile in a crime and use of a juvenile in an auto theft, both counts second degree. The remaining three counts were each in the third degree: Receiving stolen property, theft, and conspiracy with an unindicted juvenile. The automobile was a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado.
Jason T. Simpkins faces a second-degree count of eluding police in a motor vehicle and a third-degree count for removal of a motor vehicle’s trademark.
Karl S. Knoyer was indicted on two counts of third-degree possession of a CDS, methamphetamine and para-fluorofentanyl.
Dana V. Debolt was named in a third-degree count for knowingly exhibiting a false government-issued ID and a fourth-degree count for uttering a forged instrument.
Edward J. Marshall and James N. Mooney were jointly named in two third-degree counts for burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary. Marshall also faces a second-degree count for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and third-degree possession of a CDS, methamphetamine. Mooney individually also faces a fourth-degree count for unlawful possession of a weapon, a box cutter.
Christian M. Harris was indicted on two third-degree counts for possession of a CDS, cocaine, and resisting arrest.
Timothy Oscar faces two third-degree counts for assault by auto and violation of a public safety law.
Christine L. Palmer was indicted for second-degree endangerment of the welfare of a child, along with third-degree exhibiting a false government-issued ID.
James E. Gartner faces two counts of third-degree possession of a CDS, fentanyl and buprenorphine, and one count of possession of a CDS with intent to distribute.
Alexander N. Grogan was indicted on two counts of third-degree aggravated assault, along with two fourth-degree counts for aggravated assault and throwing bodily fluids.
Stephen D. Morley faces a fourth-degree count of receiving stolen property.
Bruce W. Coughlin was indicted on two counts of second-degree aggravated assault and one third-degree count of making terroristic threats.
Maureen P. Gray was indicted on one count of third-degree theft of service.
Hallie L. Wheaton was named in a six-count indictment, with two third-degree counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, two fourth-degree counts of theft of a credit card, and two third-degree counts of possession of a CDS, bromazolam and methamphetamine.
Richard Lynch faces two fourth-degree counts for unlawful possession of a weapon, a bowie knife, and certain person. Lynch was convicted, in 2006, in Cape May County of the crime of death by auto.
Harris Scott was indicted on two third-degree counts for criminal mischief and theft.
Brittany J. Kosak was indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS, cocaine, along with fourth-degree obstruction of the administration of law.