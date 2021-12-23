Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 15 indictments Dec. 21.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance. A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Michael P. LoRusso-McGraw and Thomas J. Furey were indicted together for third-degree conspiracy and attempted theft. LoRusso-McGraw was named in a third-degree count for burglary and a fourth-degree count for theft. Furey individually faces two third-degree counts for forgery and uttering a forged instrument.
John Jacobus was indicted on fourth-degree violation of community supervision for life. Jacobus was convicted in 2002 of endangering the welfare of a child.
Lulubelle R. Waxman faces a third-degree indictment for shoplifting in Stone Harbor.
Scott C. Stone is named in a third-degree count for making terroristic threats.
Orlando D. Cuevas was indicted for third-degree theft of services.
Adriana H. Bortles and Lawrence T. Sheehan were indicted together for possession of a CDS, third degree. The drug was para-fluorofentanyl.
Daniel C. Thomas was indicted for possession of a CDS and two counts of possession with intent to distribute, all counts in the third degree. The drugs in question were cocaine and marijuana.
John Stanley faces a third-degree count for aggravated assault.
Branden C. Mosby faces a two-count indictment for aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, a glass bottle.
Reginald Pitts was indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS, fentanyl.
Tashane A. Nelson and Markland M. White were named in two third-degree counts for conspiracy and theft by deception. Nelson alone faces a third-degree count for forgery. Both were separately named in independent counts of uttering a forged instrument, third degree.
Micky Morrell and Zackary Bommentre were indicted on two counts of possession of a CDS, third degree, methamphetamine and clonazepam.
Ronald Guyer Jr. was indicted for knowingly exhibiting a fake government ID, third degree, and uttering a forged instrument, fourth degree.
Eli K. Thistlewood faces a fourth-degree count of violating community supervision for life. Thistlewood was convicted in 2000 of aggravated sexual assault.
Jamie K. Hayes was indicted on 11 counts. There were four counts of third-degree possession of a CDS, three counts of possession with intent to distribute in the second degree, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, fourth degree, and two counts of certain person in the fourth degree.
Hayes was convicted previously of possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of public property. The weapon was a utility knife. The drugs in question were fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and buprenorphine.