Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 11 indictments Aug. 9.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
John P. Linnington was indicted on 13 counts, including first-degree attempted murder. The indictment contained seven counts of aggravated assault - three second degree, three third degree, and one fourth degree. Linnington faces two counts of third-degree criminal restraint, along with one third-degree count for making terroristic threats. The final two counts were for third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, a metal curtain rod, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.
Tony Dagostino faces two counts of aggravated assault, one second degree and one third degree, along with a third-degree count for criminal restraint.
Louis M. Panico, Gregory A. Reynolds, and Garvey McNeill were separately and independently indicted on one count each of third-degree possession of a CDS.
Michele A. Moran was named in a single count of fourth-degree aggravated assault on an emergency medical services (EMS) technician in North Wildwood.
Jesus A. Hernandez was indicted on two third-degree counts for burglary and theft related to a June incident in Wildwood.
Lamar Davis faces a three-count indictment, with two third-degree counts for possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and making terroristic threats, along with a fourth-degree count for unlawful possession of a weapon, a knife.
Gary R. Nelson was indicted on 10 counts. Five of the counts were in the third degree - two were for aggravated assault, one for resisting arrest, and two more for possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose. The weapons were a flare gun and a stiletto knife. The other five counts were in the fourth degree - one for possession of a prohibited weapon, the stiletto knife, two for unlawful possession of a weapon, and two for certain person. The certain person counts were related to Nelson’s conviction in 2009 for aggravated assault in Camden County.
Laureen D. Birmingham faces two third-degree counts of burglary.
Charles J. Lunn III was indicted on four counts, including fourth-degree assault by auto, third-degree endangering an injured victim, and two counts of aggravated assault - one third degree and one second degree. The indictment states that at the time of an accident, Lunn was driving while under the influence.