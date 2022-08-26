Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 16 indictments Aug. 23.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Bridget Young and Jose Cruz were jointly indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS, cocaine. Young was also named in a separate count for hindering apprehension in the fourth degree.
Jahquees Johnson was indicted on a single count of third-degree aggravated assault. Johnson has previously been convicted of aggravated assault.
Cara L. Newsham faces a three count indictment for third-degree possession of a CDS, psilocybin, along with two fourth-degree counts for obstructing the administration of law and tampering with physical evidence.
Nicholas Trout was indicted on three counts of third-degree invasion of privacy. Trout produced images or video of a sexual nature on three occasions in Ocean City without the consent of the individuals involved.
Gregory Devery-Haffert, Zulmarie Arroyo, Joseph L. Shoestock and Steven Dyer were each separately and individually indicted for possession of a CDS in the third degree. Arroyo also faces a fourth-degree count of aggravated assault.
Aaron Smith faces two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon in the third degree. The weapon was a Daisy Rogers Air Rifle.
Teresa G. Hoff and George D. Hoff were jointly indicted on a third-degree count of cruelty to animals.
Jacqueline Lockard was named in a two count indictment involving weapon offenses. She faces a third-degree count for possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and a fourth-degree count for unlawful possession of a weapon. The weapon was a knife.
Keith K. Aubrey was indicted for endangering the welfare of a child in the third degree. The indictment involves images or video of a child engaged in a prohibited sexual act.
Deborah Dempsey faces a third-degree count for eluding police related to an incident in April in Lower Township.
Anthony C. Pizzelli was indicted for fourth-degree throwing bodily fluids.
Thomas Marshall faces a single count of fourth-degree shoplifting in North Wildwood in July.
Earnest R. Grey and Randy Grey were indicted for aggravated arson and conspiracy to commit arson. The two targeted a 2014 silver Jeep Cherokee. Earnest Grey faces an additional count of third-degree burglary for illegally entering the vehicle.