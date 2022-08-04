Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 14 indictments Aug. 2.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Evan J. Foulke was indicted on five counts. Two third-degree counts for resisting arrest and making terroristic threats were followed by three fourth-degree counts for aggravated assault, throwing bodily fluids, and criminal mischief. The charges related to an incident in Sea Isle City in May. Foulke is currently lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
Lisa A. Guzzi-Demers faces two weapons possession counts with third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and fourth degree-unlawful possession of a weapon, a knife.
Luke H. Terry was arrested in Ocean City July 4. He now faces two third-degree counts for resisting arrest and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, a box cutter. The indictment also contains a fourth-degree count for unlawful possession of a weapon.
Ashley M. Laumeister was indicted for possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose in the second degree. It was second degree because the weapon was a 9mm handgun. Possession of hollow-point bullets added a fourth-degree count for prohibited weapon.
John N. Perian was named in a single third-degree count for burglary related to an incident in Lower Township in May.
Eric M. Reighn was indicted on one second-degree and four third-degree counts. He faces second-degree and third-degree aggravated assault counts, along with third-degree counts for theft, making terroristic threats, and endangering an injured victim. Reighn is lodged at the county jail.
Stephen J. Desalis faces first-degree robbery, second- and third-degree aggravated assault, third-degree fraudulent use of a credit card and fourth-degree theft of a credit card. Desalis is also confined at the county jail.
Bridget L. Young ignored the terms of a pretrial release order, per the indictment. She now faces a fourth-degree contempt count and is detained at the county jail on the contempt charge and earlier CDS possession charges.
William S. Hevener was indicted on first-degree sexual assault.
Matthew T. Pelletier was named in a two-count indictment for third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, a knife, along with fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.
Gregory Reynolds was indicted on a second-degree count for disarming a police officer, along with third-degree resisting arrest and fourth-degree aggravated assault.
Tyler J. Delcher faces two counts of third-degree possession of a CDS, heroin and bromazolam.
Kwandal T. Tokley is facing an indictment with eight counts, three of which are in the first degree for kidnapping. Three others are for second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. The other two counts include third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes and fourth-degree possession of a prescription legend drug. Tokley is currently confined at the county jail.
Daquann M. Smith, George W. Davis, and Michael Freeman have been jointly named in a 10-count indictment.
Davis is named in six of those counts for second-degree aggravated assault and conspiracy, along with two counts each of third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. In Davis’ counts, the weapons were a beer keg and a knife.
Freeman faces second-degree counts for aggravated assault and conspiracy, along with third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, the beer keg, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Freeman’s conviction in 2016 for possession of a CDS added a fourth-degree certain person count, which may be responsible for his confinement at the county jail.
Smith faces third-degree aggravated assault, plus third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. In Smith’s count, the weapon was a walking crutch.