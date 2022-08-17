indictment graphic.png
Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.  

COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 1indictments August 16. 

The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.  A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons. 

Ricardo Mercado was indicted on first-degree drug induced death, along with four third-degree counts including three for possession of a CDS with intent to distribute and one for hindering apprehension.The drugs in question were cocaine, fentanyl, and fentanyl/para-fentanyl. 

Donna M. Ginder faces a fourth-degree count for operating a motor vehicle during second license suspension.  

Charles Moore was named in a one count indictmentfor possession of a CDS, alprazolam, in the third degree. 

Jahquees T. Johnsonfaces a five countindictment for possession of a CDS, third degree, methamphetamine, along with third-degree resisting arrest and three fourth-degree counts for aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, a razor blade, and certain person.Johnsonwas previously convicted of aggravated assault.  

Kenneth Soto-Perez was indicted for third-degree resisting arrest and fourth-degree aggravated assault. 

Michael T. McCarry was named in a two countindictment for third-degree resisting arrest and fourth degree aggravated assault. 

Edward C. Grabowski was indicted for theft by deception in the third degree. 

Keith R. Press faces four counts including two third-degree counts for aggravated assault, a third-degree count for possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and a fourth-degree count for unlawful possession of a weapon. The weapon was a wooden stick. 

Tahymeir I. Joshua Parks was indicted on three counts of throwing bodily fluids, each in the fourth degree.  

Quenton T. Skrine faces a five countindictment for aggravated assault, third degree, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, second degree, unlawful possession of a weapon, second degree, receiving stolen property, third degree and possession of aprohibited weapon fourth degree.The weapon was a handgun. 

Shane T. Herrity was indicted for fourth-degree criminal mischief 

Hakim H. Idris and Angus G. Harper were indicted together on the third-degree count for attempting to obtain a CDS by fraud. 

