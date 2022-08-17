Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up12 indictmentsAugust16.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.A"certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whosepreviousconvictions bar them from having weapons.
Ricardo Mercadowas indicted on first-degree drug induced death, along with four third-degree counts including three for possessionof a CDS with intent to distribute and one for hindering apprehension.The drugs in question werecocaine, fentanyl, and fentanyl/para-fentanyl.
Donna M. Ginderfaces a fourth-degree count foroperatinga motor vehicle duringsecond license suspension.
Charles Moorewas named in a one countindictmentfor possession of a CDS, alprazolam, in the third degree.
JahqueesT. Johnsonfaces afive countindictmentforpossessionof a CDS, third degree, methamphetamine, along with third-degree resisting arrestand threefourth-degreecounts for aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, a razor blade, and certain person.Johnsonwas previously convicted ofaggravated assault.
Kenneth Soto-Perezwas indicted for third-degree resisting arrest and fourth-degree aggravated assault.
Michael T. McCarrywas named in atwo countindictmentfor third-degree resisting arrest and fourth degree aggravated assault.
Edward C. Grabowskiwas indicted for theft by deception in the thirddegree.
Keith R. Pressfaces four counts including two third-degree counts for aggravated assault, a third-degree count for possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and afourth-degreecount for unlawful possession of a weapon. The weapon was a wooden stick.
TahymeirI. Joshua Parkswas indicted on three counts of throwing bodily fluids, each in the fourth degree.
Quenton T. Skrinefaces afive countindictmentfor aggravated assault, third degree,possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, second degree, unlawful possession of a weapon, second degree,receiving stolenproperty,third degree and possessionofaprohibited weapon fourth degree.The weapon was a handgun.
Shane T. Herritywas indicted for fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Hakim H. Idris and Angus G. Harperwere indicted together on the third-degree count for attempting to obtain a CDSby fraud.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.