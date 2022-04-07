Court Gavel Image (2020) - USE THIS ONE
Shutterstock

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.  

 

COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 10 indictments April 5.   

The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.  

A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.   

Jacob D. Williams was indicted on two first-degree counts for attempted murder and carjacking, along with a third-degree count for possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose. The weapon was a sharp object. 

Jose J. Gonzalez faces a fourth-degree count of contempt of a pretrial release order. Since March 21, Gonzalez has been lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Facility. 

Thomas K. McNemarwas indicted on two counts of possession of a CDS. The first count was for fentanyl possession in the third degree. The second was in the fourth degree for possession of ABD-Butinaca, a cannabinoid designer drug. 

Thomas Dickersonfaces a second-degree count for aggravated assault. 

Nahbirrah M. Ellerbee was named in a single-count indictment on a charge of third-degree theft. 

Tiffany Carterwas indicted for third-degree theft related to a December 2021 incident in Ocean City. 

Sydni B. Strickland and Alexander Ramirez were indicted jointly each on one count of third-degree theft. 

Charles A. Mornickfaces a two-count indictment for resisting arrest and aggravated assault, both counts in the third degree. 

Nicole M. Adrian was indicted for third-degree theft and fourth-degree obstructing the administration of law. 

Andrew Dellapenna and Kole Stover were indicted together and named jointly in all counts. The two face four third-degree counts for burglary, theft, criminal mischief, and conspiracy to commit theft. The indictment also includes a fourth-degree count for unlawful taking of a means of conveyance. 

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments