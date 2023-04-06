Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 17 indictments April 4.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
Anthony H. Ruhl was indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS, methamphetamine, along with fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, brass knuckles.
Nasim H. Chenault-Banks was named in a four-count indictment for unlawful possession of a weapon in the second degree, Glock 19 9mm, two counts of fourth-degree prohibited weapon, hollow-point bullets and a large-capacity magazine, and third-degree resisting arrest.
Xavier L. Fagan faces a single-count indictment for third-degree aggravated assault.
Saidy Herrera was indicted for second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, along with third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, candle holder, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.
Blake A. Russo faces a single count of second-degree eluding police.
James Carman was indicted on one count of third-degree criminal mischief after causing a monetary loss in excess of $2,000.
John E. Brunell faces a fourth-degree count of contempt after violating a pretrial release order Feb. 20, less than three weeks after it was issued Feb. 1.
Jennifer Day was named in a three-count indictment for third-degree burglary and theft, along with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Pedro J. Rodriguez and Jose E. Roman-Maysonet were jointly named in a 20-count indictment. They were both named on 19 of the counts, including two first-degree counts for maintaining a CDS production facility and another for first-degree possession of more than 5 ounces of heroin with intent to distribute. Eight second-degree counts were for conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute, involving cocaine, para-fluorofentanyl and fentanyl. There was one additional count for third-degree possession with intent to distribute tramadol. The indictment contained two third-degree counts for money laundering, along with two fourth-degree counts for intent to distribute drug paraphernalia. Weapons charges were unlawful possession of a weapon in the second degree and possession of a prohibited weapon, brass knuckles. There was a third-degree count for possession of a CDS. Roman-Maysonet alone faces a fourth-degree count for resisting arrest. Both men are in the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
Yvette Smith was indicted on one count of third-degree shoplifting in Middle Township.
John Bersani and Jaclyn Flannery were indicted for shoplifting and conspiracy, both counts in the fourth degree.
Isaiah D. Cox faces two third-degree counts for aggravated assault and criminal restraint, along with seven second-degree counts for endangering the welfare of a child.
Derrick J. Butler was convicted of an indictable offense and sentenced to five years of probation in October 2022. Within two months, Butler violated his parole. He was indicted for third-degree terroristic threats and two fourth-degree counts for cyber harassment and harassment while on parole. Butler is lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
Edwin Bravo-Goicochea faces a single count of possession of a CDS, third degree. The drug in question was fentanyl.
Abdul Spaulding faces a five-count indictment with three counts in the second degree for luring, unlawful possession of a weapon, folding knives, and possession with intent to distribute a CDS. Two third-degree counts were for endangering the welfare of a child.
Ryan Thomas was indicted for fourth-degree resisting arrest in Wildwood.
Robert Chew was indicted for fourth-degree criminal mischief.