Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 16 indictments April 26.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Jorge Pinto-Rivera was indicted on five counts, including three third-degree counts for aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, scissors.
The final two counts were in the fourth degree for unlawful possession of a weapon and certain person. Pinto-Rivera had been convicted previously in Gloucester County of robbery.
Mark Tucci faces a fourth-degree indictment for contempt due to violation of a protection from abuse order.
Sherre E. Lucci was named in a two-count indictment for burglary and criminal mischief related to an August incident in Wildwood.
Jamie H. Lombardi and Edwin H. Boardman were jointly indicted on two counts of possession of a CDS in the third degree. The drugs in question were methamphetamine and para-fluorofentanyl.
Para-fluorofentanyl is a synthetic opioid that has been called “China white.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported a rise in fentanyl-related deaths involving para-fluorofentanyl.
Joel D. Matthews faces two first-degree counts of aggravated sexual assault, a second-degree count for aggravated assault, two third-degree counts for aggravated assault and criminal restraint, and a fourth-degree count for contempt for violation of a pretrial release order.
The indictment on the first-degree aggravated sexual assault count says that Matthews inflicted “serious personal injury.” Since his arrest, Matthews has been lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
Dawn Lloyd was indicted on a single count of possession of a CDS, methamphetamine.
Heaven N. Green faces two third-degree counts of CDS possession, alprazolam and buprenorphine, along with a third-degree count for knowingly exhibiting a false government identification and a fourth-degree count for hindering apprehension.
Jay Calcott was indicted on a third-degree count for aggravated assault in a situation that meets the definition of domestic abuse. Calcott is being housed at the county jail.
Nicole Adrian was named in a third-degree count of possession of a CDS in the third degree, methamphetamine, along with fourth-degree throwing of bodily fluids.
Sane D. Heath, Tristan T. Shaw, and Pedro N. Cruz were indicted together on four counts, including first-degree robbery, second-degree aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit robbery, and third-degree endangering an injured victim.
Samuel Ramirez-Lucero faces a third-degree count of endangering the welfare of a child, along with a fourth-degree count of criminal sexual conduct.
Sherron Grays was named in a single, fourth-degree count of theft of property related to an incident in Cape May in March.
Anthony S. Moyer faces three third-degree counts of possession of a CDS, including methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Andrew Wells, Alison Toth, and Anthony Pentlicki were named in a 10-count indictment. The three together face counts of first-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, third-degree conspiracy to commit possession with intent to distribute, and third-degree possession with intent, methamphetamine.
Toth and Pentlicki were also named in two counts of first-degree kidnapping. Pentlicki alone faces additional counts for third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, second-degree possession of a weapon while committing a CDS crime, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, a knife. Wells alone was named in a third-degree count for forgery.
John H. Leszczynski was indicted on three counts of third-degree possession of a CDS, buprenorphine, clonazepam, and para-fluorofentanyl.
Juan Ruiz faces a third-degree count for possession of a CDS, cocaine, and a fourth-degree count for possession of a prohibited weapon, metal knuckles.