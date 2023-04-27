Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 19 indictments April 25.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
Cynthia Peerte was indicted on two third-degree counts for aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose. The weapon was a wooden shaft broom. The indictment also contained a fourth-degree count for unlawful possession of a weapon.
Thomas J. Stevens faces a single count of fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, a hatchet.
Anthony S. Curcio was indicted for third-degree theft related to an incident in Wildwood in December 2022.
Jennifer Day faces a four-count indictment. Three counts are third degree for possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, making terroristic threats, and aggravated assault. There was also a fourth-degree count for unlawful possession of a weapon, a knife.
Kathryn M. Tozer was named in a single-count indictment for second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Ashley Jackson was indicted for third-degree theft related to an incident in Middle Township in March.
Luis Hernandez-Candelaria was named in a two-count indictment for third-degree stalking and fourth-degree contempt of a restraining order.
Dustin Thomas faces two counts of aggravated assault. One is second degree and the other third degree.
Mario Vassallo was indicted for aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, each count in the third degree. The weapon was listed as a golf club.
Russell W. Krieg faces a third-degree count for aggravated assault and a second-degree count for endangering the welfare of a child.
Holly Dees was indicted on two third-degree counts of burglary and theft.
Robert A. Tigro was named in a single-count indictment for fourth-degree cyber harassment.
Glenn D. Dunleavy was indicted on two second-degree counts for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and violation of a public health law. Dunleavy is charged in the death of a pedestrian killed in a Burleigh crosswalk in June 2022.
Keith Press faces a single fourth-degree count for criminal mischief.
Thomas J. Stevens was named in two third-degree counts for receiving stolen property and burglary related to an October 2022 incident in Wildwood Crest.
Jonathan P. Nell was indicted on one count of third-degree witness tampering.
Jonathan E. Perez faces two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and two for second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. There is also a fifth count in the indictment for second-degree sexual assault.
Danny Klebetz was indicted on a single count of third-degree shoplifting from a merchant in Sea Isle City.
Glenn R. Savage faces a single count of third-degree possession of a CDS, fentanyl.