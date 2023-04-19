Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 17 indictments April 18.
Adam J. Jastrzebski was indicted on two second-degree counts of aggravated assault and one third-degree count for making terroristic threats.
Benjamin Curtis faces a single second-degree count for aggravated assault related to a January incident in Middle Township.
Christopher E. Pond was named in a single-count indictment for fourth-degree stalking in Upper Township.
Latoya N. Freeman was indicted on two second-degree counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one third-degree count of aggravated assault.
Irene Smith faces two weapons charges with third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and a fourth-degree count for unlawful possession of a weapon. The weapon listed in the indictment was a dog leash.
John G. Bersani was named in a fourth-degree count for shoplifting in Middle Township in February.
Holly M. Dees was indicted for making terroristic threats, a third-degree count.
Charles Tozer was named in a fourth-degree count for contempt of a pre-trial release order issued in February.
Rudy Castillo, Christian Trainor, Tiffany Huntenberg, Laurie Tester, and Leslie N. Rivera-Perez were each independently indicted for bail jumping. All counts were in the third degree except for Castillo’s, whose count was fourth degree.
Sherre Lucci was named in a four-count indictment with three counts of third-degree bail jumping and one count of bail jumping in the fourth degree. In each case, the indictment states, she failed to appear at a scheduled hearing for four separate offenses.
Angel Ortiz-Figuero and Ronald Bradford each face a separate count of third-degree theft by deception and a third-degree count of forgery.
Trevor Garneau was indicted on a second-degree count for eluding police in Ocean City in March.
Michael Alston Sr. faces a single count of third-degree theft by deception.
