Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 19 indictments April 12.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
John J. Most faces a second-degree count for aggravated arson related to a Middle Township incident in June 2021.
Deyaneira Brito-Arroyo and Anthony J. Stanley were jointly named in a third-degree count for conspiracy to commit shoplifting. Brito-Arroyo also faces a fourth-degree count for hindering apprehension.
Owen H. Shelton and Latherese M. West were named in a 19-count indictment. Six counts involved weapons charges to which they were jointly listed, including one third-degree count of unlawful possession of a weapon and five fourth-degree counts of the same offense. The weapons included a shotgun, a BB gun, knives, a modified baseball bat, pepper spray, and a wrist rocket slingshot.
What followed were six counts of drug possession, all in the third degree and all listing both individuals jointly. The controlled substances included methamphetamine, heroin, and buprenorphine. The indictment contained one count of possession of a CDS with intent to distribute, methamphetamine. Again, both individuals were jointly charged.
The indictment continued with two counts, listing both individuals for possession of a weapon while committing a CDS crime. The two counts were both in the second degree.
Finally, Shelton and West individually each face two counts of certain person, one each in the second degree for the shotgun and in the fourth degree for the knives.
West had previously been convicted in 2017 of possession of a CDS, while Shelton was convicted in 2008 of robbery. Both Shelton and West are lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
Douglas A. Montealegre was indicted on three third-degree counts for driving without a license, violating a public health and safety law following an accident, and hindering apprehension.
Jacob Harris was indicted for fourth-degree stalking over a period from November 2021 to January 2022.
Sherre E. Lucci was named in a two-count indictment for resisting arrest and aggravated assault, both counts in the third degree.
Herberto Aletriz, Giovanni Ocasio, and Edwin Villanueva were individually and separately indicted on a single count of third-degree possession of a CDS.
Miguel A. Castillo-Hernandez faces a single count of third-degree burglary.
Gabriel M. Vance was indicted on two third-degree counts for resisting arrest and aggravated assault related to an incident in Wildwood in March.
Kris Babbish was named in a two-count indictment for third-degree burglary and fourth-degree contempt. The contempt count relates to Babbish violating the terms of a temporary restraining order just five days after it was issued.
John S. Papale was indicted for theft, burglary, and receiving stolen property, each count in the third degree.
Ashley McDonald and Alexa K. James were jointly named in a four-count indictment. Each count was for third-degree possession of a CDS involving methamphetamine, buprenorphine, and para-fluorofentanyl.
Nicole Adrian was indicted on a fourth-degree count of aggravated assault against an employee of the Cape May County Sheriff’s Office. Adrian is lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
Marcus J. Murray faces a fourth-degree count for operating a motor vehicle during second license suspension in Cape May.
Robert K. Kern also faces a fourth-degree count for operating a motor vehicle during second license suspension in Lower Township.
Jose J. Gonzalez was indicted for fourth-degree contempt. The indictment says Gonzalez March 1 violated the terms of a pretrial release order issued Feb. 16. Gonzalez is currently lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.