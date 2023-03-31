COURT HOUSE – A man accused in a hit-and-run accident that left an 80-year-old woman dead in the street was indicted by a grand jury March 28.
editor's pick
Hit-and-Run Defendant Indicted in Crash that Killed 80-Year-Old Woman
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Locations
Shay Roddy
Reporter
Shay Roddy is a Delaware County native who has always spent as much of his summers as he could at the Jersey Shore. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Judge Won’t Rule on DEP's Denial of N. Wildwood Bulkhead
- NJ Motorists Can Now Display an Electronic Form of Vehicle Registration
- Wildwood Boardwalk to Reopen Week of April 3
- Wildwood Mayor Pleads Guilty in Federal Court to Tax Fraud; Won't Comment on Any Plan to Resign
- BREAKING: Appellate Court Dismisses All Charges Against Man Arrested in Wildwood Cold Case
- No Relief for Woman Convicted in Drug Overdose Death of Sheriff’s Son
- Juvenile Arrested After Apparent Car Theft
- Indictments Filed March 28
- Middle Police Monthly Crime, Arrest Blotter January 2023
- Court House Man Given Up to 55 Years for Sex Crimes
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Cape May County - To those who think “we’ve got him now” unfortunately you are ignorant as to the facts of the case, I suggest you look at the case: New York people vs Hankin, where the court held: "Even an...
- Avalon - Why is the Borough the lone holdout on addressing juvenile delinquency issues in the town? Bravo Sea Isle for recently joining the recommended Summer 2023 County plan.
- Cape May - Let's be clear, the Manhattan Grand Jury (a minimum of 16 citizens) handed up the 30 counts against Trump. Not the DA. And who testified against Trump? His own inner circle and those connected...
- Wildwood Crest - With regard to school shootings, I suggest that there are probably a ton of things we can do between A) nothing and B) banning AR-15s that would help reduce instances of mass shootings in schools. I...
- North Cape May - Fire Lane, let's look at this mathematically. If 30 times a day people park in the fire lane, times 300 days a year, that equals 9,000 times you have a chance to run over daycare children,...