NORTH CAPE MAY – When officers saw two vehicles speed out of a Wawa on Bayshore Road, they pursued them. But the speeding vehicles led to much more than a speeding ticket.
As officers chased the two vehicles, it became apparent that one of the vehicles had a man clinging to the roof. The vehicle in pursuit managed to pass in front of the other and attempted to block it at the intersection of Bayshore and Fishing Creek roads.
The barricade was unsuccessful; the one car rammed the other and continued north along Bayshore Road.
As the pursuit unfolded, officers were informed that the county dispatching office had received calls of a stolen motor vehicle.
The stolen car was owned by the man hanging on the roof. Officer Kevin Boyle Jr. kept in pursuit with his lights and siren on. At times the stolen car drove at speeds in excess of 90 mph, even as its owner clung to the roof.
The vehicle thief turned at Fulling Mill Road and sent the owner flying. Officers suspended their pursuit to render medical aid to the owner. Police did not say if the individual thrown off the car was injured.
After an investigation, the police identified the suspect as Woodrow Gibson, 19, of East Orange. A warrant was put out for Gibson for carjacking, robbery, aggravated assault, eluding police, aggravated assault while eluding police, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft of means of conveyance, theft of movable property and assault by automobile.
The vehicle was found in Camden and returned to the owner. Gibson was arrested on separate charges in Bensalem Township, Pennsylvania. He is currently being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility pending extradition to New Jersey.
In a press release June 30, the Lower Township Police Department reminded the public not to leave vehicles running and unattended and to not leave keys inside a vehicle.
Any charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless he is proven guilty.
