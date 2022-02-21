NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

The Cape May Police Department Detective Division is asking for the public's assistance in the identification of the two pictured subjects. The two subjects shoplifted merchandise by concealing a woman's purse in their child's stroller, covering it with the child's blanket and leaving the store. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cape May Police Department. The Cape May Police Department would like to thank you in advance for your assistance.

