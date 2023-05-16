340999386_242696601587137_4557000910666578002_n.jpg

Shown is the first mugshot taken of Ruth DiRienzo-Whitehead after she was taken into custody in Cape May County.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. – The woman accused of murdering her 11-year-old son had her May 10 preliminary court hearing postponed until Aug. 31, according to court records. 

Shown is a Facebook image of Ruth DiRienzo-Whitehead promoting herself as a realtor in Pennsylvania. The Horsham Township, Pennsylvania, resident is being held without bail in the Montgomery County Correctional Center on first and third-degree murder charges.

