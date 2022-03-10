ARRESTED STOCK IMAGE LOGO FILE ARREST
Mahmadul Hassan/Shutterstock.com

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD - Two Wildwood Crest residents were arrested on Child Endangerment charges, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office announced. 

Phyllis Jantti, 53, and Luvone Jantti, 57, were arrested March 8 after detectives found their 2-year-old and an 9-year-old grandchildren in "deplorable and unacceptable" physical condition and transported them to Cape Regional Medical Center, according to a prosecutor's office release. 

Wildwood Police Department Detective Division and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit investigated and found the living conditions of the residence, a unit at 2705 Lake Road in Wildwood, were "below an acceptable standard."

The two grandparents were transported to police headquarters and each charged with two second-degree counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

In accordance with New Jersey Justice Reform Guidelines / Policies, both Phyliss and Luvone Jantti were released on summonses pending a future court appearance. 

The Division of Child Protection & Permanency, assumed temporary custody of the two small children identified during the contact. The D.C.P.& P. will be conducting an inquiry specific to the event, following their standard operating procedures.

The prosecutor's office advised the investigation into the Janttis is ongoing and more criminal charges may be forthcoming.

It was determined that members of the New Jersey State Police were investigating a separate and unrelated investigation concerning child endangerment nearby.

The above is based on information obtained from law enforcement. The above named individuals are considered innocent unless proven guilty. 

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments