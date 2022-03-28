COURT HOUSE – A former West Wildwood police officer was sentenced to four years of probation, forced to forfeit his public position, can have no contact with the victim, and is ordered to pay fines and penalties after he pleaded guilty earlier this year in Superior Court to making terroristic threats against an ex-girlfriend and a new man she was with.
Dylan Keenan-Hannum’s sentencing by Judge Christine Smith March 22 did not produce any surprises, as he was sentenced in accordance with the recommended terms of a plea agreement he reached with prosecutors, which was put on the record in January.
Keenan-Hannum was subjected to a pre-sentence investigation after entering the plea to the third-degree charge, since he admitted to being guilty of an indictable offense, known in most other states as a felony. Keenan-Hannum, like all felons, can no longer own a gun.
Keenan-Hannum, of Del Haven, was arrested Nov. 14, 2021, on charges of making terroristic threats, burglary, and simple assault, following a domestic altercation in Lower Township. He was in jail from Nov. 14 until he entered his guilty plea Jan. 24, and Smith ordered him released pending sentencing, over the objection of prosecutors.
According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by the Herald, neighbors of the victim in the incident, identified only as C.B., called 911 when she came to their door asking for help, saying Keenan-Hannum had just assaulted her.
When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim in tears. She showed police text messages Keenan-Hannum sent her, informing her he was in possession of a loaded firearm and intended to kill her and a new male friend, according to the affidavit.
West Wildwood Police Chief Jacquelyn Ferentz did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the sentence, nor did West Wildwood Commissioner John Banning, who serves as the borough’s director of public safety.
Banning had previously said he decided to suspend Keenan-Hannum with pay pending the resolution of the charges. Keenan-Hannum was the only police officer in the county facing criminal charges who was not suspended without pay.
Defense lawyer Hercules Pappas, who represented Keenan-Hannum, did not immediately respond to a request for a comment from him or his client on the sentence.
The Press of Atlantic City reported that Pappas told the judge in January that Keenan-Hannum had another job offer and was contemplating going back to school to become a fitness trainer.
