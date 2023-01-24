COURT HOUSE - Jonathan C. Howell, 41, a former lifeguard on the Ocean City Beach Patrol, has been indicted on five charges – including three sexual-assault charges – following his arrest in July of 2022. Allegations were first made against Howell almost two years ago, in April of 2021, when a viral social media alleged long-standing abuse towards several members of the Beach Patrol.
Former Ocean City Lifeguard Indicted on Sexual Assault Charges
