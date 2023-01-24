Jonathan Howell

Jonathan C. Howell, 41, of Marmora.

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - Jonathan C. Howell, 41, a former lifeguard on the Ocean City Beach Patrol, has been indicted on five charges – including three sexual-assault charges – following his arrest in July of 2022. Allegations were first made against Howell almost two years ago, in April of 2021, when a viral social media alleged long-standing abuse towards several members of the Beach Patrol.  

Recommended for you

Tags

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments