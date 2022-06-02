Screen Shot 2022-06-02 at 2.56.08 PM.png

Jonathan C. Howell, 40, of Marmora.

COURT HOUSE – A former lifeguard with the Ocean City Beach Patrol was arrested on sexual assault charges June 2 according to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.

Jonathan C. Howell, 40, of Marmora was arrested at his residence in the 200 block of Regal Drive. Howell is currently employed as a teacher by the Pleasantville School District, officials said.

The Prosecutor’s Office reports that Howell’s arrest is the result of an investigation launched after an April 2021 social media post alleged misconduct by several Ocean City Beach Patrol members.

Howell is charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, official misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child.

Howell is being held at the Cape May County Correctional Facility pending court proceedings.

Prosecutor Sutherland stated this is still an active investigation and urges anyone who has additional information relating to this investigation to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135.

Any charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless he is proven guilty.

