COURT HOUSE - Jonathan C. Howell, 41, a former lifeguard on the Ocean City Beach Patrol, has been indicted on five charges – including three sexual-assault charges – following his arrest in July of 2022. Allegations were first made against Howell almost two years ago, in April of 2021, when a viral social media alleged long-standing abuse towards several members of the Beach Patrol.
Former Ocean City Beach Patrol Member Indicted on Sexual Assault Charges
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Tags
Herald Staff
Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Pa. Woman Charged in Parents’ Murder Has Ties to Sea Isle City
- Route 9 Closed Briefly While Police Respond to Suicidal Man
- N. Cape May Man, Woman Face Additional Drug Charges
- Upper Board Responds to Media Coverage About Former Superintendent's Severance Package
- Middle Honors 3 Retiring Employees
- Ocean City Takes New Steps to Target Rowdy Juveniles
- Stone Harbor to Hire Consultant Due to Expected Drop in CRS Score
- Judge Denies Motion to Dismiss Lawsuit Against Brewery
- Gov. Murphy Highlights Expanded Eligibility for NJ FamilyCare Health Care Coverage
- Saying Goodbye to the ‘Geator’
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Avalon - Delaware, Indiana, Florida. The Documents Tour of the USA
- North Wildwood - 18 people are dead in California from 1 week of mass shootings! What is the US Senate debating today.......Taylor Swift tickets. You can't make this stuff up!
- Woodbine - So I ordered some food over the weekend at a local pizzeria, I called then picked up my order. I was asked over the phone if I was going to pay by cash or card. I thought that was very odd. So I pick...
- Cape May - So, you goofy people wanting to enact a carbon tax, Please explain to me how we tax the forests, the trees, the rotting underbrush, the rotting leaves in the land fills, the Lower Township Public...
- Cape May - The Cape May County comment on a carbon tax for 2nd homeowners is just as bad as having 2nd homeowners fined (a proposal) for not having their sidewalks or driveways plowed after a snowstorm. I own a...