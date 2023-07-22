COURT HOUSE – A former Ocean City police sergeant was sentenced to five years in prison for an inappropriate relationship with a minor, including while on duty.
Tyrone Rolls, 52, of Marmora, appeared before Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury, July 21, and received the sentence in exchange for pleading guilty to second-degree endangering the welfare of a child by sexual conduct.
Rolls was originally charged April 7, 2021, and indicted Nov. 16, 2021, after an investigation by detectives of the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit.
Rolls was convicted of charges that stemmed from his beginning a sexual relationship with a female juvenile when she was 15.
According to reports previously published in the Herald, Rolls had a relationship with the victim while off duty and on duty for several years. When the victim was 20, she went to the police Jan 21, 2021, after a physical altercation in which she claimed Rolls struck her.
Rolls, who was represented by attorneys Meghan Hoerner and James Leonard, pleaded guilty, March 2, to the second-degree charge. A second-degree crime is punishable by five to 10 years in state prison.
Rolls must also register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law, remain under parole supervision for life, and forfeit public employment. He must have no contact with the now-adult victim or her family.
Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland praised the work of all the detectives in the investigation, as well as Senior Assistant Prosecutor Bryna Batten, who prosecuted the case.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.