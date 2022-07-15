IRS stock
g0d4ather via Shutterstock

OCEAN CITY – The former owner of an Ocean City pizzeria pleaded guilty to failing to pay over $200,000 in taxes, The Press of Atlantic City reported.

Giuseppe Cannuscio, 74, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to evade taxes. He’ll be sentenced Nov. 16.

Cannuscio and his brother Ernesto co-owned Mario’s Pizzeria & Restaurant. Though the restaurant accepted either cash or credit card, Cannuscio failed to deposit some of the cash receipts, using it to pay employees wages under the table, The Press said.

Tammy Tomlins, an agent with the IRS Criminal Investigation Newark field office, said he withheld this information from the accountant. He also in turn didn’t report that portion of his business income on his personal tax returns. The total amount Cannuscio failed to pay adds up to $208,448. 

His brother pleaded guilty to the same charge previously. Ernesto Cannuscio will be sentenced October 25.

