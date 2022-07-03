COURT HOUSE – Joshua Bryan, a former Middle Township police sergeant, has enrolled in Pre-Trial Intervention (PTI), as of June 23, according to a court spokesperson.
His application to the program was approved on that date. The diversion program, if successfully completed, will result inBryan’scharges being dismissed.
Bryan was originally arrested July 21, 2021, and charged with two third-degree counts of witness tampering. He was released on a summons.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, per aprevious Herald report, Bryan showed up at an ex-girlfriend's home in uniform and while on duty July 4, 2021, to confront her about statements she had made two days earlier to his bosses at Middle Township Police Department and officials at the New Jersey Army National Guard Recruitment Center, alleging that the two had engaged in consensual sex a couple of times while he was on duty.
Bryan tried to get information about who theex spoketo at the department, so he could “smooth things over.”
Bryan is represented by Robert Perry, who did not respond to a request for comment.
Middle Township Committee acknowledged Bryan's resignation from his position aspolice segreant April4.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.