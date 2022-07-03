MTPD Logo

COURT HOUSE – Joshua Bryan, a former Middle Township police sergeant, has enrolled in Pre-Trial Intervention (PTI), as of June 23, according to a court spokesperson. 

His application to the program was approved on that date. The diversion program, if successfully completed, will result in Bryan’s charges being dismissed. 

Bryan was originally arrested July 21, 2021, and charged with two third-degree counts of witness tampering. He was released on a summons. 

According to an affidavit of probable cause, per a previous Herald report, Bryan showed up at an ex-girlfriend's home in uniform and while on duty July 4, 2021, to confront her about statements she had made two days earlier to his bosses at Middle Township Police Department and officials at the New Jersey Army National Guard Recruitment Center, alleging that the two had engaged in consensual sex a couple of times while he was on duty.  

Bryan tried to get information about who the ex spoke to at the department, so he could “smooth things over.”  

Bryan is represented by Robert Perry, who did not respond to a request for comment. 

Middle Township Committee acknowledged Bryan's resignation from his position as police segreant April 4. 

