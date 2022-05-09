Ed. Note: The Herald utilized the Open Public Records Act to request information about arrests in Cape May County. We have laid out the information in an easy-to-read format below. Any charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless he is proven guilty.
Avalon February 2022 Arrest Report
The Avalon Police Department did not report any arrests in February 2022.
Cape May City February 2022 Arrest Report
Adult Female, 37, was arrested and charged with Simple Assault.
Lower Township February 2022 Arrest Report
Keith S. Patitucci, 23, was arrested on Feb. 3 and charged with Contempt.
Paul J. Rohm, 28, was arrested on Feb. 3 and charged with Contempt.
Nevaeh F. Wakefield, 19, was arrested on Feb. 4 and charged with Aggravated Assault.
John M. Matthews, 32, was arrested on Feb. 4 and charged with Contempt.
David M. Silver, 42, was arrested on Feb. 5 and charged with Contempt.
Brian P. Johnson, 50, was arrested on Feb. 5 and charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes.
Ira J. Volpe, 67, was arrested on Feb. 6 and charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes.
Charles A. Mornick, 33, was arrested on Feb. 6 and charged with Obstruction of Justice, Aggravated Assault and Resisting Arrest.
John D. Gilbert, 47, was arrested on Feb. 7 and charged with Trespassing and Harassment.
Samantha J. Ferguson, 33, was arrested on Feb. 9 and charged with Simple Assault.
Kristen L. Woods, 35, was arrested on Feb. 11 and charged with Simple Assault.
Edward G. Cobleigh, 42, was arrested on Feb. 11 and charged with Use or Possession with Intent to Use Drug Paraphernalia.
Jose J. Gonzalez, 47, was arrested on Feb. 11 and charged with Contempt.
Michael T. Goodwin, 29, was arrested on Feb. 15 and charged with Possession, Use or Being Under the Influence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.
Robert P. Binda, 62, was arrested on Feb. 16 and charged with Contempt.
Shane D. Heath, 20, was arrested on Feb. 17 and charged with Robbery and Aggravated Assault.
Pedro N. Cruz, 20, was arrested on Feb. 18 and charged with Robbery and Aggravated Assault.
Tristan T. N. Shaw, 19, was arrested on Feb. 18 and charged with Robbery and Aggravated Assault.
Christopher W. Belles, 41, was arrested on Feb. 19 and charged with Simple Assault.
Robert S. Van Liew, 34, was arrested on Feb. 20 and charged with Trespassing.
Andrew J. Hollingsworth, 30, was arrested on Feb. 21 and charged with Burglary, Manufacturing or Possession of Burglar’s Tools and Use of 17-Year-Old or Younger to Commit Criminal Offense.
Robert S. Van Liew, 34, was arrested on Feb. 21 and charged with Harassment and Terroristic Threats.
Maria R. Barth, 42, was arrested on Feb. 22 and charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault and Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes.
Michael F. McCarthy, 41, was arrested on Feb. 24 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Reckless Driving.
Michael F. McCarthy, 41, was arrested on Feb. 24 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Reckless Driving, and Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution.
John M. Stamper, 52, was arrested on Feb. 24 and charged with Simple Assault.
Alexander M. Constantine, 31, was arrested on Feb. 28 and charged with Use or Possession with Intent to Use Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While Intoxicated, Reckless Driving, Driving Without Insurance and Drug Possession by Motor Vehicle Operator.
Middle Township February 2022 Arrest Report
Tiffany N. Galloway, 43, from Rio Grande, was arrested on Feb. 1 on an Active Warrant.
Ventura Vasquez, 32, from Bristol, PA, was arrested on Feb. 1 and charged with Criminal Mischief and Disorderly Conduct.
Travis A. Richards, 19, from Corbin City, NJ, was arrested on Feb. 2 on an Active Warrant.
Franklin C. Zeigler, 27, from Cape May, was arrested on Feb. 2 and charged with Assault by Auto or Vessel.
Sarah G. Gallagher, 20, from Del Haven, NJ, was arrested on Feb. 2 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Failure to Wear Seatbelt, Possession of Open Unsealed Alcohol in Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving, Underage Drinking and Driving, and Unregistered Vehicle.
Anthony J. Staley, 33, from Wildwood, was arrested on Feb. 3 on an Active Warrant and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Shoplifting.
Name Redacted, 62, was arrested on Feb. 3 and charged with Simple Assault.
Name Redacted, 50, from Del Haven, NJ, was arrested on Feb. 3 and charged with Simple Assault.
William Martinez, Jr., 33, from Woodbine, NJ, was arrested on Feb. 4 on an Active Warrant.
Karl R. Kenstler, 40, from Atlantic City, NJ, was arrested Feb. 5 and charged with Possession or a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Shoplifting.
Name Redacted, 36, from Wildwood, was arrested on Feb. 5 and charged with Harassment and Stalking.
Loraine Domenech-Morales, 30, from Rio Grande, was arrested on Feb. 6 and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Shoplifting.
Zachary A. Crowner, 37, from Wildwood, was arrested on Feb. 6 on an Active Warrant.
Name Redacted, 35, from Cape May Court House, was arrested on Feb. 7 and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Simple Assault and Criminal Mischief.
Imodd Brown-Dillihay, 24, from Atlantic City, NJ, was arrested on Feb. 8 and charged with Theft.
Kabryni Y. Jones, 26, from Burleigh, NJ, was arrested on Feb. 8 and charged with Simple Assault.
Anthony C. Demento, 23, from Rio Grande, was arrested on Feb. 8 and charged with Shoplifting.
Michael J. Donnelly, 37, from Rio Grande, was arrested on Feb. 9 and charged with Disorderly Conduct and Lewdness.
Chris M. Council, 20, from Egg Harbor City, NJ, was arrested on Feb. 9 on an Active Warrant.
Alex Alexis, Jr., 56, was arrested on Feb. 9 and charged with Trespassing.
Christopher L. Fontannaz, 34, from Burleigh, NJ, was arrested on Feb. 9 and charged with Harassment.
Timothy G. Bauer, 42, from West Wildwood, was arrested on Feb. 9 on an Active Warrant.
Reid D. Cowan, 23, from Cape May Court House, was arrested on Feb. 12 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Failure to Maintain Line, Leaving Scene of Accident with Property Damage and Reckless Driving.
William P. Albrecht, 24, from Cape May Court House, was arrested on Feb. 12 and charged with Eluding Officer, Obstruction and Reckless Driving.
Andrew Enman, 34, from Leesburg, NJ, was arrested on Feb. 13 and charged with Contempt.
Name Redacted, 33, from Cape May Court House, was arrested on Feb. 13 and charged with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Sexual Assault, two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault, two counts of Contempt and Criminal Restraint.
Ashley A. Ankney, 38, from Rio Grande, was arrested on Feb. 14 and charged with Conspiracy, Theft, Theft by Deception and Shoplifting.
Todd Corliss, 30, from Rio Grande, was arrested on Feb. 14 and charged with Animal Cruelty.
Christina M. Manes, 48, from Cape May Court House, was arrested on Feb. 15 and charged with Drug-Induced Death.
Alex Alexis, Jr., 56, was arrested on Feb. 15 and charged with Trespassing.
Juvenile, 15, from Goshen, NJ, was arrested on Feb. 15 and charged with Cyber Harassment.
Deborah Betancourt, 39, from Villas, was arrested on Feb. 15 and charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Prescription Legend Drugs 4 or Less, Possession of Prescription Legend Drugs Five or More and Shoplifting.
Markees D. Pruitt, 38, from Brooklyn, NY, was arrested on Feb. 15 on an Active Warrant.
Nicholas H. Batis, 22, from Villas, was arrested on Feb. 16 and charged with Forgery and Related Offenses, Forgery/Uttering and Theft.
Garrett H. Brough, 40, from Rio Grande, was arrested on Feb. 16 and charged with Shoplifting.
Gina M. Famiano, 39, from Rio Grande, was arrested on Feb. 16 on an Active Warrant and charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Prescription Legend Drugs Five or More.
Joseph Fontanez, 41, from Bellmar, NJ, was arrested on Feb. 16 on an Active Warrant.
Khaledah S. White, 68, from Whitesboro, NJ, was arrested on Feb. 17 and charged with Contempt.
Habacuc Bautista-Marin, 29, from Wildwood, was arrested on Feb. 17 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Jennifer L. Cruz, 38, from Cherry Hill, NJ, was arrested on Feb. 18 on an Active Warrant and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Shoplifting.
Jorge Pintorivera, 45, from Wildwood, was arrested on Feb. 18 and charged with Shoplifting.
John J. Most, 60, from Swainton, NJ, was arrested on Feb. 19 on an Active Warrant.
Theresa M. Wyatt, 61, from Burleigh, NJ, was arrested on Feb. 19 and charged with Shoplifting.
Name Redacted, 32, from Rio Grande, was arrested on Feb. 20 and charged with Simple Assault and Terroristic Threats.
Charles P. Wendler, 57, from Wildwood, was arrested on Feb. 20 on an Active Warrant.
Steven L. Rossi, 25, from Erma, NJ, was arrested on Feb. 20 and charged with Avoidance of Traffic Control Signal, Driving While Intoxicated, Improper Display of Plates/Using Another’s Plates and Reckless Driving.
Ashley A. Ankney, 38, from Rio Grande, was arrested on Feb. 23 and charged with Shoplifting.
Eric J. Panny, 39, from Rio Grande, was arrested on Feb. 24 and charged with Shoplifting.
Alex Alexis, Jr, 56, was arrested on Feb. 24 on a Warrant and charged with Disorderly Conduct.
Nicole M. Adrian, 26, from Rio Grande, was arrested on Feb. 25 and charged with four counts of Trespassing, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Resisting Arrest and Throwing Bodily Fluid at Law Enforcement Officer.
Name Redacted, 24, from Rio Grande, was arrested on Feb. 26 and charged with Simple Assault.
Name Redacted, 26, from Rio Grande, was arrested on Feb. 26 and charged with Simple Assault.
Heaven N. Green, 29, from Cape May Court House, was arrested on Feb. 26 on an Active Warrant and charged with Forgery and Related Offenses, Hindering Apprehension and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.
Nicole M. Adrian, 26, from Rio Grande, was arrested on Feb. 26 and charged with Obstruction and Theft.
Edwin U Villanueva-Rivera, 27, from North Wildwood, was arrested on Feb. 27 and charged with Failure to Exhibit Documents, Failure to Inspect, Notification of Change of Address, Obstructed View, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Unsafe Vehicle.
Robert Raff, 44, from Upper Township, was arrested on Feb. 27 and charged with Receiving Stolen Property.
Christopher J. Jones, 24, from Cape May Court House, was arrested on Feb. 28 on Active Warrants and charged with Burglary.
Name Redacted, 37, from Whitesboro, NJ, was arrested on Feb. 28 and charged with Simple Assault.
North Wildwood February 2022 Arrest Report
Terence Evans, 30, from Warren, MI, was arrested on Feb. 2 and charged with Suspended Driver’s License
Michael Shank, 57, from Bristol, PA, was arrested on Feb. 2 and charged with Manufacturing, Distributing or Dispensing a Controlled Dangerous Substance.
Anthony Tint, 59, from Levittown, PA, was arrested on Feb. 3 and charged with Simple Assault.
Kenneth Avalion, 60, from Wyncote, PA, was arrested on Feb. 5 on an Active Warrant.
Michael Donnelly, 37, from Villas, was arrested on Feb. 9 and charged with Simple Assault.
Greg Gallagher, 43, from Ridley Park, PA, was arrested on Feb. 12 and charged with Parking Violation.
Kurt Johnson, 38, from Villas, was arrested on Feb. 12 on an Active Warrant.
Daniel McCray, 55, from North Wildwood, was arrested on Feb. 16 on Active Warrants.
Tracianne Koch, 49, from North Wildwood, was arrested on Feb. 16 on an Active Warrant.
Christy Ralla, 36, from Mays Landing, NJ, was arrested on Feb. 25 and charged with Suspended Driver’s License.
Donald Daylson, 51, from Egg Harbor Township, NJ, was arrested on Feb. 25 on an Active Warrant.
Marilyn Ortega, 35, from Bronx, NY, was arrested on Feb. 27 and charged with Obstruction of Justice.
Edward Ayala, 39, from Bronx, NY, was arrested on Feb. 27 and charged with Receiving Stolen Property.
Ocean City February 2022 Arrest Report
Ashley Crooks, 31, from Ocean City, was arrested on Feb. 2 and charged with Fraudulent Use of Credit Cards.
Douglas Montealegre, 4533 from Philadelphia, PA, was arrested on Feb. 10 and charged with Hindering Apprehension.
Dennis Page, 30, from Egg Harbor Township, NJ, was arrested on Feb. 11 and charged as a Fugitive.
Sydni Strickland, 19, from Boca Raton, FL, was arrested on Feb. 11 and charged with Forgery.
Alexandra Ramirez, 19, from Okeechobee, FL, was arrested on Feb. 11 and charged with Forgery.
Guido Vaccaro, 60, from Egg Harbor Township, NJ, was arrested on Feb. 12 and charged with Unlawful Possession of Weapons.
Luis Sanchez-Candelaria, 40, from Camden, NJ, was arrested on Feb. 16 and charged with Possession of Weapons for an Unlawful Purpose.
Kyle Opher, 30, from Egg Ocean City, was arrested on Feb. 26 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Dalaina Lindmar, 23, from Glenside, PA, was arrested on Feb. 27 and charged with Simple Assault.
Sea Isle City February 2022 Arrest Report
Michelle S. Foster, 32, from Mullica Hill, NJ, was arrested on Feb. 1 and charged with Violation of Court Order and Unregistered Vehicle.
Erik Gustaf Elmund, 36, from Centreville, MD, was arrested on Feb. 5 and charged with Unlawful Possession of All Other Weapons, Driving While Under the Influence, Wrong Way on One Way Street and Careless Driving Likely to Endanger Person.
Raymond A. Scarpato, 62, from Sea Isle City, was arrested on Feb. 13 and charged with Failure to Stop or Yield, Driving While Under the Influence and Careless Driving Likely to Endanger Person.
Bardhi Kocibelli, 29, from Somers Point, NJ, was arrested on Feb. 19 and charged with Failure to Use Headlamps, Failure to Stop or Yield, Driving While Under the Influence, Failure to Observe Signal, Failure to Maintain Traffic Lane and Reckless Driving.
John C. Andriuolo, 25, from Stamford, CT, was arrested on Feb. 19 and charged with Improper U-Turn, Driving While Under the Influence, Failure to Maintain Traffic Lane and Reckless Driving.
Shane Patrick Muntz, 22, from Phoenixville, PA, was arrested on Feb. 19 and charged with Improper Backing into Street, Driving While Under the Influence and Reckless Driving.
Jessica Caudill, 34, from Green Creek, NJ, was arrested on Feb. 23 and charged with Failure to Make Lawful Disposition of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of Hypodermic Syringe.
Stone Harbor February 2022 Arrest Report
Jake Freeman, 26, from Rio Grande, was arrested on Feb. 4 and charged with Terroristic Threats and False Public Alarms.
West Wildwood February 2022 Arrest Report
The West Wildwood Police Department did not report any arrests in February 2022.
Wildwood February 2022 Arrest Report
Charlotte Montgomery, 36, from Villas, was arrested on Feb. 1 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Heriberto Aletriz-Soto, 37, from Wildwood, was arrested on Feb. 1 and charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.
Divine Jones, 20, from Wildwood, was arrested on Feb. 5 on a Bench Warrant.
Divine Jones, 20, from Wildwood, was arrested on Feb. 5 and charged with Endangering Welfare.
Kristin Todd, 32, from Cape May Court House, was arrested on Feb. 6 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Stephanie Soto, 32, from Wildwood, was arrested on Feb. 6 and charged with Aggravated Assault.
Christian Reyes-Maldonado, 32, from Wildwood, was arrested on Feb. 12 and charged with Criminal Mischief.
Kinley Felmey, 52, from Wildwood, was arrested on Feb. 12 and charged with Simple Assault.
Michael Cattalo, 40, from Philadelphia, PA, was arrested on Feb. 12 and charged with Disorderly Conduct.
Ashley Tracey, 33, from North Wildwood, was arrested on Feb. 14 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Bobby Williams, 38, from Wildwood, was arrested on Feb. 13 and charged with Simple Assault.
Terrance Dore, 41, from Wildwood, was arrested on Feb. 14 and charged with Simple Assault.
Travis Copeland, 20, from Wildwood, was arrested on Feb. 14 and charged with Shoplifting.
Sean Carroll, 31, from Wildwood, was arrested on Feb. 15 and charged with Simple Assault.
Shane Heath, 20, from Wildwood, was arrested on Feb. 17 on a Bench Warrant.
Jamie Lombardi, 60, from Del Haven, NJ, was arrested on Feb. 17 and charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.
Edwin Boardman, 64, from Del Haven, NJ, was arrested on Feb. 17 and charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.
Nicole Moyer, 29, from Wildwood, was arrested on Feb. 18 and charged with Simple Assault.
Timothy McGovern, 55, from Warminster, PA, was arrested on Feb. 20 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Daniel Hernandez, 41, from Wildwood, was arrested on Feb. 20 on an Active Warrant.
Robert Vanliew, 34, from Erma, NJ, was arrested on Feb. 21 on an Active Warrant.
Miguel Castillo-Hernandez, 33, from Wildwood, was arrested on Feb. 22 and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Vincent Bove, 30, from Villas, was arrested on Feb. 22 and charged with Shoplifting.
Russell Henderson, 35, from Wildwood, was arrested on Feb. 23 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Caitlin Kennedy, 33, from Wildwood, was arrested on Feb. 25 on a Bench Warrant.
Justin Farrow, 25, from Whitesboro, NJ, was arrested on Feb. 26 and charged with Disorderly Conduct.
Wildwood Crest February 2022 Arrest Report
Daniel M. Brunk, 36, from Wildwood Crest, was arrested on Feb. 7 and charged with Obstruction of Justice and Resisting Arrest.
Lewis K. Kleinow, 50, from Wildwood Crest, was arrested on Feb. 13 on Active Warrants and charged with Weapons Possession.
Jose V. Bernardino, 53, from Marlton, NJ, was arrested on Feb. 15 and charged with Forgery, Fraud, Conspiracy, Theft, False/Tampering with a Record, and Assuming a False Identity.
Brian C. Ulrich, 44, from Cape May Court House, was arrested on Feb. 16 on an Active Warrant and charged with Possession of Paraphernalia.
Sandra A. Brun, 55, from Staten Island, NY, was arrested on Feb. 17 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Demanuel M. Morris, 29, from Yonkers, NY, was arrested on Feb. 20 on an Active Warrant.
Annemarie Rizzi, 52, from Marlton, NJ, was arrested on Feb. 21 and charged with Forgery, Fraud, Conspiracy, Theft, False/Tampering with a Record, and Assuming a False Identity.