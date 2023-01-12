MAUCHER IN COURTROOM
Via Court Livestream

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE -- A judge ruled that Hugo Michael Maucher, the defendant in a hit-and-run case that left an 80-year-old woman dead in an Upper Township roadway, will remain in jail pending trial. 

Maucher and tumelty

Maucher, left, with defense attorney John Tumelty in Cape May County Superior Court for a detention hearing Jan. 12.
HUGO MICHAEL MAUCHER MUGSHOT

Hugo Michael Maucher, seen in a mugshot obtained by the Herald, taken at Cape May County Correctional Facility. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Shay Roddy, who primarily covers the Wildwoods, is a Delaware County native who has always spent as much of his summers as he could at the Jersey Shore. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments