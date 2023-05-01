OAG Logo

TRENTON – New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced the arrest of an Egg Harbor Township resident who allegedly sold fentanyl-laced drugs that killed a teen from Sea Isle City and another from Landenberg, Pennsylvania.

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

