275620545_267411578898216_5758504284236810806_n.jpg

Suspect

 Via NJ State Police on Facebook

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

MARMORA - The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying two suspects who allegedly stole food from a Shoprite supermarket.
 
The incident occurred Feb. 23 after the suspects entered the Shoprite in the Marmora section of Upper Township and allegedly took seafood and meat totaling more than $500, then left the store without paying, according to a State Police post on Facebook. 
 
Anyone with any information is asked to contact State Police Woodbine Station at 609-861-5698. Anonymous tips are welcome.
 
275532606_267411535564887_8356165968183116079_n.jpg

Suspect

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments