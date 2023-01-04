UPPER TOWNSHIP -- Through court documents obtained by the Herald, the identity of the Upper Township man allegedly driving in a fatal hit-and-run accident has been uncovered, as well as the name of the woman he is accused of hitting and leaving in the middle of the road.
The victim, Marjorie Straubmuller, later died at a hospital after she was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee Jan. 29, which then allegedly drove off, fleeing the scene.
Hugo Michael Maucher, of Jill Avenue in Upper Township, turned himself into police Jan. 3, after retaining defense attorney John Tumelty, who identified his client to police as the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case.
Maucher, born in 1972, was charged with two second-degree crimes, including knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death and failing to render aid.
Under a New Jersey statute, it is a second-degree crime to knowingly fail to perform a duty imposed by a law intended to protect the health and safety, recklessly causing death.
Straubmuller, was found lying in the northbound lane of Stagecoach Road, showing "signs of significant trauma," around 6:28 according to court filings. She was 80-years-old and worked for many years in the Dennis Township school system, as a secretary for the Child Study Team, according to an online obituary. The obituary also said Straubmuller worked as a realtor with Carrie’s Real Estate, in Ocean City, where she met her late husband Richard.
Straubmuller was transported by ambulance to a landing zone in Marmora, where a helicopter met first responders and flew her to Atlanticare Regional Medical Center's Atlantic City branch, but she succumbed to the injuries a little more than one-hour and 15-minutes after state police got the 9-1-1 call.
In subsequent days, police had asked for the public's help identifying the driver based on a description of the suspect and his vehicle and then, eventually, a police sketch, produced based on witness descriptions.
According to a preliminary investigation at the scene, Straubmuller was in the lane of traffic when she was hit by the vehicle.
Two days after the accident, on New Year's Eve, Tumelty contacted the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and advised them that he would be representing the driver in the accident, according to court filings. Tumelty did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the case.
Tumelty, a Marmora-based defense attorney, arranged with Chief Assistant Prosecutor Dara Paley to have his client turn himself in at a later date, according to the affidavit, and the attorney arrived with Maucher at State Police Woodbine barracks Jan. 3, five days after the crime. It was then Maucher was arrested. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland did not immediately respond to a request to be interviewed about this case.
According to the affidavit, Tumelty told investigators he was contacted by Maucher the day after the accident and Maucher asked for the lawyer's help to turn himself in. Tumelty confirmed to police that it was Maucher driving the vehicle during the fatal motor vehicle crash, but said his client would not provide a statement to police, records indicate.
When Maucher arrived at the station, police observed him to be a six-foot-five-inch-tall white male, weighing about 270 pounds, with wire-rimmed glasses, and gray hair, matching the description witnesses gave of the driver who left the scene.
Further investigation revealed Maucher has a gray 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee, registered in his name, matching the description provided by various witnesses of the vehicle that left the scene.
Maucher is currently in the Cape May County jail, pending a detention hearing. In New Jersey, second-degree convictions can be punishable by 5-to-10-years in state prison and/or fine of up to $150,000.
Straubmuller will be laid to rest Jan. 6, and friends may call at 1 p.m., prior to a 2 p.m. service, at the Godfrey Funeral Home in Palermo, according to the obituary.
To contact the reporter, Shay Roddy, email sroddy@cmcherald.com or call (609) 886-8600 ext. 142.