Hugo Michael Maucher, seen in a mugshot obtained by the Herald, taken at Cape May County Correctional Facility. Maucher, of Jill Avenue in Upper Township, turned himself into state police Jan. 3, after retaining defense attorney John Tumelty, who identified his client to police as the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash Dec. 29, 2022, which resulted in the death of pedestrian Marjorie Straubmuller, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case. He is in custody awaiting a detention hearing in the case. 

UPPER TOWNSHIP -- Through court documents obtained by the Herald, the identity of the Upper Township man allegedly driving in a fatal hit-and-run accident has been uncovered, as well as the name of the woman he is accused of hitting and leaving in the middle of the road.

A police sketch of a man, later identified in court filings as Hugo M. Maucher, of Jill Avenue in Upper Township. Maucher is charged with leaving the scene after a fatal accident, after a pedestrian was killed in an Upper Township hit and run Dec. 29, 2022. Court filings reveled an attorney told police his client was the driver. 

