Glenn Dunleavy mugshot.png

Glenn Dunleavy

 File Photo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE – A Cape May County grand jury handed up a two-count indictment, April 25, in the case of a hit-and-run at Route 9 and State Highway 147 (North Wildwood Boulevard) that took the life of a 59-year-old Burleigh resident.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments