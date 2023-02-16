Gerald White Mugshot

GERALD WHITE 

COURT HOUSE – The man accused of killing two people when he recklessly drove his vehicle into them during an unauthorized car rally, which wreaked havoc on Wildwood last fall, rejected a plea offer Feb. 16. 

An unauthorized car rally in Wildwood left two people dead. Prosecutors offered the alleged driver a plea deal for 44 years in state prison, of which he must serve 85%. He rejected the offer Feb. 16. 

