Driver Charged After Elderly Ocean City Pedestrian Dies Being Hit by Car
OCEAN CITY - A pedestrian died as a result of a downtown collision with a motor vehicle, an Ocean City spokesman announced.
Just before 11:30 a.m. Jan. 13., John Francis Wilson Jr., 83, of Ocean City, suffered head trauma and was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to an Ocean City spokesman.
A joint investigation by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Unit and Ocean City Police Department determined that Wilson was not in a crosswalk when he walked out from between two parked cars and struck the side-view mirror of a 2013 Ford Explorer, according to a city news release.
The car was being driven northbound on Asbury Avenue toward Seventh Street by Douglas Montealegre, 33, of Philadelphia, according to the release.
The motor vehicle accident remains under investigation, the city said. The driver of the vehicle was determined to have a suspended driver's license and was charged with operating a motor vehicle while his license was suspended involving an accident resulting in serious bodily injury, according to the release.
The driver was also found to have outstanding warrants for his arrest, according to Ocean City. More information on the charges the warrants were issued on or the current status of the driver were not immediately clear.
A spokesman from Ocean City did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.
The above is based on information released by the city. The above named individual is innocent unless proven guilty.
