TRENTON – An Appellate Court has upheld Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury’s decision to keep Jerry Rosado behind bars.
Rosado has been charged with the sexual assault of Susan Negersmith, who was found dead in Wildwood on Memorial Day weekend in 1990. A DNA test in 2021 revealed a match after Rosado agreed to submit to testing.
An April 22 decision has kept Rosado in jail while the case continues. He appealed that decision.
The June 9 ruling from the Appellate Division of the Superior Court affirms the trial court’s decision, citing “substantial credible evidence that no amount of monetary bail would reasonably assure the defendant’s appearance in court when required and the protection of the safety of any other person or the community.”
The brief filed by Eric Shenkus, Rosado’s attorney, echoes several of the same arguments heard in court in April. Shenkus cites Rosado’s confinement to a wheelchair and the 32 years that have passed between the alleged act and now. The brief also praises Rosado’s legal conduct in the years since; Rosado was last arrested for disorderly conduct 17 years ago and has not been in any legal trouble since, according to the document.
None of these arguments were enough to dissuade the appellate judges, yet Shenkus is still willing to fight his client’s detention.
“I am likely going to appeal that appellate decision to the New Jersey Supreme Court,” said Shenkus.
He has until June 29 to file the motion for the state Supreme Court to review the lower courts’ decisions to keep Rosado in jail. There’s no guarantee they’ll entertain the case, though.
“If they don’t grant the motion, that means there’s no further appellate review,” Shenkus told the Herald.
The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, on behalf of the state, has brought the second-degree sexual assault charges against Rosado. They have advocated for him to remain behind bars, arguing he may be a flight risk and that the safety of the community is at stake. They declined to commentforthis story.
WhileShenkuscontinues trying to free Rosado ahead of the trial, he also has filed a motion to dismiss the case entirely. A hearing on the motion to dismiss is scheduled to be held in Superior Court July 18.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.