DENNISVILLE – Shortly after news of the arrest of a Villas man on child pornography charges was released, the Cape May County prosecutor announced the arrest of a Dennisville man for allegedly downloading child pornography.
Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and the New Jersey State Police, June 8, announced the arrest of Mark Jeffrey Wieland, 42, for allegedly downloading images of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).
Law enforcement executed a search warrant May 30 at Wieland’s home in the Dennisville section of Dennis Township.
According to a press release, the investigation stemmed from a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (N.C.M.E.C.) CyberTip. The Prosecutor’s Office said the CyberTip revealed an unidentified subject, subsequently identified as Wieland, who downloaded various images of child pornography.
The search warrant was executed by members of New Jersey State Police – T.E.A.M.S., Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office High-Tech Crimes Unit & Internet Crimes Against Children (I.C.A.C.) Task Force, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI-Atlantic City) and New Jersey State Police, Troop A – Detectives Division – Woodbine Barracks.
Law enforcement seized multiple computers and cell phones from Wieland’s residence pending further analysis.
As the result of the investigation, Wieland was arrested and charged with third-degree possession of child pornography. Wieland was processed and lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility pending court proceedings.
Individuals charged with a third-degree crime are subject to a term of imprisonment of three to five years in New Jersey state prison.
Sutherland continues to urge the citizens of Cape May County to report any information regarding child exploitation or any criminal activity within the community.
Information can be reported to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135, or anonymously on the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office website at cmcpo.tips, as well as through the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net by clicking on anonymous tip, or by contacting Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.
